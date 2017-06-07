LTL Architects' Timber Intervention Wins Competition for Telluride Arts Center in Colorado

LTL Architects (Lewis.Tsurumaki.Lewis) has been selected as the winner of the Telluride Transfer Warehouse competition, beating out finalist entries from NADAAA and Gluckman Tang. The competition sought schemes for the adaptive reuse and transformation of the National Historic Landmark-listed warehouse in Telluride, Colorado into “an architectural and cultural landmark that provides contemporary, public art space that deepens and expands the cultural life of Telluride.”

After the collapse of its roof in 1979, the warehouse has sat vacant. During this nearly 40 year period, a large tree grew to fill the structural void. LTL’s proposal references this tree, setting a sculptural timber form into the existing sandstone perimeter walls, leaving an open atrium at its east entry that includes a large tree and a retractable roof.

“This sensitivity to the recent history of the building, combined with a warm, welcoming, intuitive design that uses a sustainably harvested wood material, won the favor of the community,” explains Telluride Arts.

“The design is both contemporary and warm, with a wooden ark-type structure inserted into the interior of the stone walls that provides appealing spaces throughout the building, including a roof top deck, an underground event space, galleries, and an entry courtyard that opens into the building at the first floor level. Steven Gluckstern, a local proponent of the project and selection committee member, aptly describes the structure as a ‘cultural ark for our community’.”

The intervention will pay respects to the historic structure through its architectural elements, including a steel staircase bridging the old and the new, and by pulling the new timber structure to meet the original window openings.

The 6,000-square-foot building will be organized into into four main zones: “The Great Hall,” “The Stables,” “The Loft” and “The Cellar.” Programmatic spaces within these areas include a “Kunsthalle” for exhibitions, a digital screening room, flexible gallery and event spaces, a museum-style bar/cafe, offices and a variety of support spaces.

Construction is scheduled to begin 2018. Learn more about the Telluride Transfer Warehouse project and see the runner-up entries, here.

News via Telluride Arts. H/T Architect’s Newspaper.