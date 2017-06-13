World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Nike Designs Shoe-Shaped LED Track in Manila

Nike Designs Shoe-Shaped LED Track in Manila

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Nike Designs Shoe-Shaped LED Track in Manila
Save this picture!
Nike Designs Shoe-Shaped LED Track in Manila, Courtesy of NIKE/BBH
Courtesy of NIKE/BBH

NIKE has created a new experimental lab for running aficionados: the world’s first full-sized LED racing track. Built as a pop-up in Manila, Philippines, the "Unlimited Stadium" coincided with the launch of their new LunarEpic running shoe. The 200m long figure-8 course follows the imprint of the running shoe, scaled up to a 100ft long footprint lighting up the heart of Manila.

Courtesy of NIKE/BBH Courtesy of NIKE/BBH Screenshot Via NIKE Video Screenshot Via NIKE Video +8

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NIKE/BBH
Courtesy of NIKE/BBH
Save this picture!
Screenshot Via NIKE Video
Screenshot Via NIKE Video

The Unlimited Stadium was a project conceptualized and created in partnership with BBH Singapore. Runners on the track compete with their avatar – a virtual silhouette of themselves running alongside on the LED screen that wraps around the track like a ribbon. A sensor is attached to each participants shoe upon their first run, with their avatar appearing as a visual opponent, running the lap with their previous time and pace. Each time a runner beats their avatar, it runs with the faster pace, encouraging runners to improve their personal best with each lap. The figure 8 deviates from a traditional loop by its shape and through an uphill element as it crosses over itself in the middle, challenging runners further through its design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NIKE/BBH
Courtesy of NIKE/BBH
Save this picture!
Screenshot Via NIKE Video
Screenshot Via NIKE Video

An athlete’s greatest competition is always themselves. Our ambition was to bring our athletes face to face with themselves - NIKE.

Save this picture!
Screenshot Via NIKE Video
Screenshot Via NIKE Video
Save this picture!
Courtesy of NIKE/BBH
Courtesy of NIKE/BBH

Despite NIKE’s recent quest to beat the 2-hour marathon falling just short, the sports giant demonstrates an unrelenting dedication to improving the art of running which lies at the heart and soul of its brand. With the anticipated launch of new shoe designs, we can anticipate further collaborations between NIKE’s products and its pop-up urban interventions - marking future cities with its trademark swoosh. 

News Via: NIKE.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Syed. "Nike Designs Shoe-Shaped LED Track in Manila" 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873161/nike-designs-shoe-shaped-led-track-in-manila/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »