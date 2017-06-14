Safdie Architects’ Changi Airport Will Host World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

The world’s largest indoor waterfall is currently being built in Singapore’s new Jewel Changi Airport extension. Designed by Safdie Architects, the spheroid-shaped dome will be a new luxury lifestyle destination for one of the world’s busiest airports and is a feat of engineering and sustainability. At approximately 134,000 sqm in size, the Jewel offers a range of facilities including airport services, indoor gardens, shopping and leisure attractions – including a canopy park in the upper levels of the dome.The 40m-tall waterfall is designed by water design firm WET, whose commissions include the Bellagio fountains and Burj Khalifa. Dubbed the Rain Vortex, the ambitious cascade will be the centerpiece for the project’s “Forest Valley” urban garden.



The Jewel Changi Airport extension is currently under construction, expecting completion in early 2019.

Happiness is... something coming up in 2019! 💎 RT if you know what it is! pic.twitter.com/9EqxAo9q4j — Changi Airport (@ChangiAirport) April 7, 2017

News via: Changi Airport.