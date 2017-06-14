World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Safdie Architects’ Changi Airport Will Host World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

Safdie Architects’ Changi Airport Will Host World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Safdie Architects’ Changi Airport Will Host World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall

The world’s largest indoor waterfall is currently being built in Singapore’s new Jewel Changi Airport extension. Designed by Safdie Architects, the spheroid-shaped dome will be a new luxury lifestyle destination for one of the world’s busiest airports and is a feat of engineering and sustainability. At approximately 134,000 sqm in size, the Jewel offers a range of facilities including airport services, indoor gardens, shopping and leisure attractions – including a canopy park in the upper levels of the dome.The 40m-tall waterfall is designed by water design firm WET, whose commissions include the Bellagio fountains and Burj Khalifa. Dubbed the Rain Vortex, the ambitious cascade will be the centerpiece for the project’s “Forest Valley” urban garden.

Check out the video above.

A post shared by CapitaLand (@capitaland) on

The Jewel Changi Airport extension is currently under construction, expecting completion in early 2019.

News via: Changi Airport.

Safdie Architects Design Glass "Air Hub" for Singapore Changi Airport

Today, Safdie Architects revealed plans for a glass, spherical "air hub" that will be built at the center of the Singapore's Changi Airport, the world's sixth busiest airport. The "jeweled" biodome was presented as a "new paradigm" for international airports that will boost Singapore 's stopover appeal and become a "lifestyle destination" for both travelers and local residents.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Syed. "Safdie Architects’ Changi Airport Will Host World's Tallest Indoor Waterfall" 14 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873144/safdie-architects-changi-airport-will-host-worlds-tallest-indoor-waterfall/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

via Changi Airport

新加坡樟宜机场将兴建世界最高室内瀑布

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »