World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. United States
  5. Clickspring Design
  6. 2016
  7. Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design

Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design

  • 09:00 - 8 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design
Save this picture!
Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design, © Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

© Andrew Pogue © Andrew Pogue © Andrew Pogue © Andrew Pogue +26

  • Design firm

    Clickspring Design

  • Location

    Lynchburg, Tennessee, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Tuck-Hinton Architects

  • Area

    10200.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Andrew Pogue

  • Project Management

    JLL

  • Landscape Architect

    Shadley Associates

  • General Contractor

    Messer Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    EMC Structural Engineers

  • Glazing Engineer

    NOVUM Structures

  • MEP Engineer

    MP&E Engineering

  • Civil Engineer

    Barge Waggoner Sumner and Cannon

  • Client

    Brown-Forman

  • Specialty Graphics

    1220 Exhibits
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

From the architect. Most who have visited a distillery know that entering an active barrel house is a profound olfactory experience. Over a period of five or more years, as a barrel of whiskey matures, a portion of its contents is lost to evaporation. This inevitable process, multiplied by thousands of barrels, creates the "angel's share", a scent that blankets the building in a delightfully unmistakable aroma. The angel’s share is one of the first characteristics that welcomes visitors to Barrel House 1-14 at the Jack Daniel Distillery.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

In seeking ways to enhance the visitor experience for an ever increasing number of guests, the Jack Daniel’s team launched an improvement campaign encompassing several of the publicly accessible properties on the distillery grounds. Among the projects was that of converting their oldest barrel house – erected in 1938 – into an unrivaled whiskey sampling experience.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

To create this experience while delivering on the brand's commitment to authenticity, the project - by necessity - would become a hybrid: part active barrel house where real whiskey is maturing, and part refined sampling environment where those who are deeply knowledgeable about whiskey can share intelligence with an audience in an intimate setting. The design encourages interaction and ex­change between those who know, live, and work in Moore County and visitors from around the world seeking more knowledge about the Jack Daniel’s brand. Within these seemingly contradictory demands, the renovation of this historic barrel house found its form.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue
Save this picture!
Corridor Sectional Axonometric
Corridor Sectional Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Juxtaposing the rugged heavy timber-framed building with the exacting detail of a steel and glass framing system, the design brings together the historic, functional authenticity of the barrel house with detailing suitable for contemporary visitors engaged in close conversation.

Save this picture!
Presentation Plan
Presentation Plan

Entering from the east, visitors arrive in the portion of the barrel house where Jack Daniel's whiskey is being carefully stored and maintained in order to reach maturity. Further down the central corridor, visitors enter an open, three-story space with high natural light. Carefully positioned within alcoves created by the barrel racks, two tall, glass volumes are supported by slender steel stanchions. Their high walls are interrupted only by the existing, interwoven, timber structure. Flanking the main aisle, these glass pavilions offer intimate and civilized sampling areas that live in stark contrast to the 1930’s industrial aesthetic of the surrounding building. The west side of the project has been cleared to create a larger three story space designed to accommodate additional tour group samplings or large scale events.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Crossing the last threshold, visitors are met with the familiar sight of the Jack Daniel's Visitor's Center: the point of origin for all distillery tours. Here guests will have the opportunity to explore further, pick up a customized bottle from the gift shop, and mingle with many of the personalities that continue to make Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey the American icon that it is.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Interior Design United States
Cite: "Jack Daniel’s Barrel House 1-14 / Clickspring Design" 08 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873133/jack-daniels-barrel-house-1-14-clickspring-desigb/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »