Exhibition House / Innauer-Matt Architekten

Structural Engineer Merz Kley Partner More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Our exhibition house for timber construction company Kaspar Greber and its cooperating timber trading partners transcends classic product presentation by means of samples and leaflets. Potential clients and visitors can experience the product and its construction first hand, by touching, smelling, feeling it. Our take on the region’s classic gable roof refers to the company’s core competence, house building.

The company’s in-house solid wood product “Nadelstreif/Pinstripe” is represented in both the construction and the pavilion interior. The characteristics of the various surfaces and varieties of wood (spruce, fir, oak) can speak for themselves while dividing the exhibition space inside the pavilion into different presentation areas. The raw, untreated natural wood creates a relaxed atmosphere, showcasing the positive effects of this construction material at its best.

The solid wood structures of walls and ceilings are represented proportionally and can be seen close-up at the openings. Doors and windows are round and invite visitors to take a closer look. The protruding wooden dowels in the cut-out openings demonstrate the stiction-based construction. Moreover, the wall, ceiling and floor connections can be seen true to scale.

The temporary exhibition pavilion is a tangible tool for marketing and showcasing wood constructing, craftsmanship and architecture. Apart from being presented at fairs and exhibitions, the movable building is available for festive events such as weddings or corporate dinners in scenic places in the region. An exceptional, transportable brand ambassador that goes a long way.