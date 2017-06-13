World
  7. Ábaco Restaurant / GVG Estudio

Ábaco Restaurant / GVG Estudio

  • 13:00 - 13 June, 2017
Ábaco Restaurant / GVG Estudio
Ábaco Restaurant / GVG Estudio, © Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

© Rubén Pérez Bescós © Rubén Pérez Bescós © Rubén Pérez Bescós © Rubén Pérez Bescós +22

  • Authors

    Daniel Galar, Josecho Vélaz, Javier Gil

  • Installations

    Naven Ingenieros

  • Design and Publicity

    Artworks
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

From the architect. Hartza ― 'the Bear' in Basque ― was a widely renowned restaurant run by the Arza sisters in Pamplona. It was considered a real gastronomic temple until it was closed due to retirement in 2008. Since then, many well established restaurateurs have shown a strong interest in its premises, located in the historical centre of the city, but it was not until the arrival of Jesús Íñigo that the Arza sisters decided to transfer their legacy. Jesús' cuisine is radically different from theirs, but they admire each other. He commissioned us to refurbish the premises with one condition: to show the restaurant personality evincing a profound respect towards the old Hartza.

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
Plans
Plans
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

An awe-inspiring wood structure ― split in different levels creating mid and double height areas ― sequences a fragmented space that offers a range of private dining rooms. Dark wood decoration reproduces the domestic sobriety of the typical Basque housing

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

A 10 mm steel sheet has been trimmed, folded and continuously welded to give a unitary response by means of an abstract, floating, inserted, sole object that generates some kind of adapted contrast with the old premises, as the cuisine of Jesús does regarding the Arza sisters'. The sheet pattern recreates an old motif from the local popular fabrics.

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
Isometry
Isometry
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

This inserted object solves all requirements: it is the seat, the back, the facing, the screen, the handrail, it includes air conditioning diffusers and sound absorption. This way, the walls are freed from such elements and can be made uniform in dark blue, highlighting the structural, spatial geometry so characteristic of the former Hartza.

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
Cite: "Ábaco Restaurant / GVG Estudio" [Restaurante Ábaco / GVG Estudio] 13 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873108/abaco-restaurant-gvg-estudio/>
