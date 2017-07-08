World
  Millennium Park Village Residence / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

Millennium Park Village Residence / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

  • 05:00 - 8 July, 2017
Millennium Park Village Residence / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
Millennium Park Village Residence / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

  • Architects

    Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

  • Location

    Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Alexander Tsimailo, Nikolai Lyashenko, Olga Sytnik, Ksenia Andreeva

  • Area

    535.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Task

Connect contradictive circumstances and goals: preserve the privacy of the dwellers while achieving transparent and minimalist image of the villa on the small site exposed to neighboring houses. Make the building look unique and outstanding.

© Ilya Ivanov
Solution

Glass was used as the material that allows us to react differently to different conditions. Opaque, translucent and transparent glass alternately opens and closes views from inside and outside.

© Ilya Ivanov
Triangular windows were proposed to solve the task of protection from views of the neighbors. Narrow lower part prevents the dwellers from being visible. At the same time, wide upper part of the windows lets the daylight in.

© Ilya Ivanov
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ilya Ivanov
Rooms of the villa are oriented towards tiny inner courtyards thus solving the problem of the small site with unfriendly vicinity.

© Ilya Ivanov
The boundary between the interior and exterior is dissolved: ambient atmosphere flows between spaces.

© Ilya Ivanov
