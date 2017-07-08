Millennium Park Village Residence / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

+28

Structural engineer Mikhail Alekseev

Contractor "SK Arsolit"

Task

Connect contradictive circumstances and goals: preserve the privacy of the dwellers while achieving transparent and minimalist image of the villa on the small site exposed to neighboring houses. Make the building look unique and outstanding.

Solution

Glass was used as the material that allows us to react differently to different conditions. Opaque, translucent and transparent glass alternately opens and closes views from inside and outside.

Triangular windows were proposed to solve the task of protection from views of the neighbors. Narrow lower part prevents the dwellers from being visible. At the same time, wide upper part of the windows lets the daylight in.



Rooms of the villa are oriented towards tiny inner courtyards thus solving the problem of the small site with unfriendly vicinity.



The boundary between the interior and exterior is dissolved: ambient atmosphere flows between spaces.