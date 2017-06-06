World
  Renderings Revealed for New Residential Building at Hudson Yards in New York

Renderings Revealed for New Residential Building at Hudson Yards in New York

Renderings Revealed for New Residential Building at Hudson Yards in New York
Courtesy of Related Companies
Courtesy of Related Companies
Courtesy of Related Companies
Courtesy of Related Companies

With construction of the Hudson Yards megadevelopment moving ahead at full steam, new renderings have been released of One Hudson Yards, the second residential building being constructed as part of the complex. Designed by Davis Brody Bond, with interiors by Andre Kikoski Architect, the stone and glass structure will be located adjacent to both transforming culture pavilion ‘The Shed’ and the Hudson Yards centerpiece, Heatherwick Studio’s ‘Vessel’.

The 33-story tower will feature a red stone and glass facade rising from a podium and rooftop terrace. With leasing set to launch this summer, One Hudson Yards will offer 178 apartments ranging from one- to three- bedroom units and one four-bedroom penthouse residence.

Courtesy of Related Companies
Courtesy of Related Companies

Amenities for the building include an 82-foot-long pool, a spa, an Equinox-curated fitness center, a bowling alley, a game lounge, a half basketball court, a penthouse lounge, entertainment room, terrace, and children’s playroom, among other offerings. 

One Hudson Yards will follow the development’s first residential building, 15 Hudson Yards, which will rise from the base of The Shed. It is also adjacent to the Robert A.M. Stern-designed rental building, Abington House.

News via Related Companies.

Watch Construction Begin on Heatherwick's Vessel at Hudson Yards

Construction has officially begun on Vessel, the 15-story tall staircase sculpture designed by Heatherwick Studio that will serve as the centerpiece of New York's massive new Hudson Yards development. To build the structure, 75 individual units are being prefabricated by Cimolai S.p.A.

See more:

News Architecture News
