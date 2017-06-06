World
  7. Maitland House / Kennedy Nolan

Maitland House / Kennedy Nolan

  • 17:00 - 6 June, 2017
Maitland House / Kennedy Nolan
Maitland House / Kennedy Nolan, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell +9

  • Architects

    Kennedy Nolan

  • Location

    Melbourne VIC, Australia

  • Architects in Charge

    Patrick Kennedy, Rachel Nolan, Adriana Hanna, Susannah Lempriere, Chloe Piper

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

From the architect. This is an alteration and addition to a post-war brick veneer house.

The project was executed in 2 stages: an interior refurbishment of the existing house was then followed by the major addition of kitchen, dining, living and swimming pool.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The palette is restrained. White painted brick and unfilled saw-cut travertine define what has been added.

An L-shaped plan determines that most of the day-to-day living flank the rear garden. Living spaces are bright and visually connected by large areas of glazing.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

An over scaled steel bird’s beak fascia binds the L-shaped plan. The rear elevation becomes a dramatic assembly of horizontal and vertical, with the fascia terminating in a graphic chimney element.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Monumental and monochromatic, this single storey addition speaks of our clients’ love of Modernism. New wraps the old and the architecture seeks to drag interior program to the outdoors.

Section
Section

The scale is unexpected, almost not domestic. Our practice continues to explore the motifs of hearth, chimney and horizontal roofline.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Maitland House / Kennedy Nolan" 06 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873010/maitland-house-kennedy-nolan/>
