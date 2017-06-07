Cut in Koganecho / PERSIMMON HILLS architects

+16

From the architect. This project involved redesigning the former illegal sex shop (common name is “Chonnoma”) to the artist in residence as part of “Koganecho Bazaar 2016”.

“Koganecho Bazaar” is an art festival held every year since 2008, in Koganecho area of ​​Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture. Therefore, Koganecho has art everywhere, the town itself is the exhibition space. We thought to cut into the long and narrow space of the existing building and to create oblique facade with depth from frontal road. CUT is continuous with the town, and it becomes an exhibition space where people going around are pulled in by having a different axis from the surrounding building.

We converted from negative situation with activity hidden from town by spatial form of “Chonnoma” to positive situation with activity opened to town by CUT.