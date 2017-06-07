World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Japan
  5. PERSIMMON HILLS architects
  6. 2016
  7. Cut in Koganecho / PERSIMMON HILLS architects

Cut in Koganecho / PERSIMMON HILLS architects

  • 20:00 - 7 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cut in Koganecho / PERSIMMON HILLS architects
Save this picture!
Cut in Koganecho / PERSIMMON HILLS architects, © Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

© Kenta Hasegawa © Kenta Hasegawa © Kenta Hasegawa © Kenta Hasegawa +16

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

From the architect. This project involved redesigning the former illegal sex shop (common name is “Chonnoma”) to the artist in residence as part of “Koganecho Bazaar 2016”.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

“Koganecho Bazaar” is an art festival held every year since 2008, in Koganecho area of ​​Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture. Therefore, Koganecho has art everywhere, the town itself is the exhibition space. We thought to cut into the long and narrow space of the existing building and to create oblique facade with depth from frontal road. CUT is continuous with the town, and it becomes an exhibition space where people going around are pulled in by having a different axis from the surrounding building.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of PERSIMMON HILLS architects
Courtesy of PERSIMMON HILLS architects

We converted from negative situation with activity hidden from town by spatial form of “Chonnoma” to positive situation with activity opened to town by CUT.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Japan
Cite: "Cut in Koganecho / PERSIMMON HILLS architects" 07 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/873005/cut-in-koganecho-persimmon-hills-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »