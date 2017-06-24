World
LET’s RIDE Lafayette / DAS-studio

  • 02:00 - 24 June, 2017
LET’s RIDE Lafayette / DAS-studio
Courtesy of DAS-studio
  • Architects

    DAS-studio

  • Location

    24 Rue Chauchat, 75009 Paris, France

  • Lead Architects

    Felix de Montesquiou, Alexandre Goinard, François Cattoni

  • Area

    260.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of DAS-studio
From the architect. The second LET'S RIDE indoor cycling studio just opened on 24 Rue Chauchat, Paris 75009.

The space, originally a printing factory and a bank with a relatively low ceiling was difficult to optimise. The original « Eiffel Structure » in the lobby and women's dressing room had to be kept, so it was stripped and exposed to it's raw form.  

Courtesy of DAS-studio
The specially DAS-studio conceived LED lighting circles the structures and evenly enlightens and warms the space.

Courtesy of DAS-studio
The whole project is articulated around the cycling studio that occupies a central position. Metal cladding covers the studio wall to illustrate the immersive fitness experience in the room, and emphasise the soundproofing required for the indoor cycling sessions.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

As usual in DAS-studio projects, a small number of carefully chosen materials are used for the design. The brass pivoting mirrors in the dressing rooms are a revisited version of the traditional french ‘coiffeuse’, with incorporated hairdryers. The same brass is used for the lights that are custom made to fit the space and within shelfs and counter top of the lobby.

Courtesy of DAS-studio
Concrete for which DAS-studio has a particular affection, was used to cast the front desk. A special casting technique was applied to incorporate the company logo. French OAK, traditionally used to make Armagnac barrels was crafted to design the simple benches throughout the studio. 

Courtesy of DAS-studio
The challenge was to have a similar atmosphere than the first LET'S RIDE, but to avoid standardisation and make the most of site specific features which is an important part of DAS-studio’s creative approach.

Courtesy of DAS-studio
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Interiors Architecture France
