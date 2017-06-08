World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Kennedy Nolan Architects
  6. 2016
  Deepdene House / Kennedy Nolan

Deepdene House / Kennedy Nolan

  17:00 - 8 June, 2017
Deepdene House / Kennedy Nolan
Deepdene House / Kennedy Nolan , © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell +16

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

From the architect. The family commissioning this house had lived on the site for many years and after a short-lived move to a much larger house and garden in a nearby street concluded that they felt very connected to their old street and its people. The existing house couldn’t cope with their large family of seven and an investigation of alterations and additions to the existing house led them to the conclusion that a new house was required.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The brief then was a house to comfortably accommodate seven people in a highly sustainable building. We were also asked to be considerate of the neighbours who were very attached to the Edwardian character of the street. Our investigations revealed that a salient characteristic of the Edwardian garden suburb was rooves and chimneys emerging from lush tree canopies.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

In finding a workable model we looked to the Arts and Crafts movement and it’s proto-modernist philosophies as a way to satisfy our brief requirements and our own compulsion to modernity. Many of our architectural interests aligned with the ideas and aesthetics of the Arts and Crafts philosophy.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

There is also whimsy, joy and beauty in this house: the formally expressive chimneys with their hand made pots, the fragrant cedar lined pyramid of the main living area, the heft and shadow of the brick and concrete rear pavilion, the intense colour and texture of the interior surfaces – all contribute to a house which is so much more than the sum of its parts.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
