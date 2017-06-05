World
  3. LEGO's Latest Landmark: Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum in New York

LEGO's Latest Landmark: Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum in New York

LEGO's Latest Landmark: Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum in New York
LEGO's Latest Landmark: Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum in New York, via Target
via Target

As the 150th Anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth approaches, LEGO has released the latest kit in their architecture series: Wright's New York masterpiece, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

The 744-piece set features a new rendition of the building made from the classic plastic blocks, following a 208-piece interpretation released in 2009. The new set provides a much more realistic portrayal of the Wright's original building as well as the 10-story limestone tower added by Gwathmey Siegel & Associates Architects in 1992 (based on Wright's original sketches).

The new kit comes packaged with a special instruction manual that includes details of the real-life building's construction and the architect himself. Check out the set on LEGO's website, here, and read a review of the kit at Brick Brothers, here

Via Brick Brothers, H/T Curbed.

via Target
via Target
via Target
via Target

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "LEGO's Latest Landmark: Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum in New York" 05 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872960/legos-latest-landmark-frank-lloyd-wrights-guggenheim-museum-in-new-york/>
