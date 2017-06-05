LEGO's Latest Landmark: Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum in New York

As the 150th Anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth approaches, LEGO has released the latest kit in their architecture series: Wright's New York masterpiece, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

The 744-piece set features a new rendition of the building made from the classic plastic blocks, following a 208-piece interpretation released in 2009. The new set provides a much more realistic portrayal of the Wright's original building as well as the 10-story limestone tower added by Gwathmey Siegel & Associates Architects in 1992 (based on Wright's original sketches).

The new kit comes packaged with a special instruction manual that includes details of the real-life building's construction and the architect himself. Check out the set on LEGO's website, here, and read a review of the kit at Brick Brothers, here

Via Brick Brothers, H/T Curbed.

