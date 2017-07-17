World
  7. Rope Wave Office / Usual Studio + ten-arch

Rope Wave Office / Usual Studio + ten-arch

  • 22:00 - 17 July, 2017
Rope Wave Office / Usual Studio + ten-arch
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch

Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch +15

  • Architects

    Usual Studio + ten-arch

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Designer

    LIN Jingrui

  • Design Team

    LIN Jingrui, WEN Xin, CHEN Jia, WANG Kunhui

  • Area

    170.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch

From the architect. The office area is only 170 square meters and it’s located at QSW Culture Center in Shanghai. Owner wants to create a working space at low budgets but innovative and attractive. In this office small-scale design team and startups can work together.

Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch

Design Concept

1.Sharing, communicating, creativity

The floor plan of two circle shapes streamlined in the open space shows the function and make the room usage more efficient. The original space below public staircases is too small to be used. According to the space conditions, now this space turn to be a reading and corporate culture display area.

Plan
Plan

2.Rope, steel, wood

Most materials in this office are natural materials, such as rope, steel and wood, which are low price and eco-friendly. In order to highlight the rope material possibility and natural material beauty, we use waving rope as the main design concept.

Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch

3.Waving rope cover beam-column system

Dynamic waving rope interface, like a new clothes for the space, cover the original beam-column system to make office more energetic. Rope weaving as a spatial partition, define the function of each space and produce small into large space experience. This office decorated with warm colors and elaborate lighting and furniture, trying to create a comfortable and friendly space.

Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch

Section
Section

Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch
Courtesy of Usual Studio + ten-arch

