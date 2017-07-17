Rope Wave Office / Usual Studio + ten-arch

+15

Architects Usual Studio + ten-arch

Location Shanghai, China

Designer LIN Jingrui

Design Team LIN Jingrui, WEN Xin, CHEN Jia, WANG Kunhui

Area 170.0 m2

Project Year 2016

From the architect. The office area is only 170 square meters and it’s located at QSW Culture Center in Shanghai. Owner wants to create a working space at low budgets but innovative and attractive. In this office small-scale design team and startups can work together.

Design Concept

1.Sharing, communicating, creativity

The floor plan of two circle shapes streamlined in the open space shows the function and make the room usage more efficient. The original space below public staircases is too small to be used. According to the space conditions, now this space turn to be a reading and corporate culture display area.

2.Rope, steel, wood

Most materials in this office are natural materials, such as rope, steel and wood, which are low price and eco-friendly. In order to highlight the rope material possibility and natural material beauty, we use waving rope as the main design concept.

3.Waving rope cover beam-column system

Dynamic waving rope interface, like a new clothes for the space, cover the original beam-column system to make office more energetic. Rope weaving as a spatial partition, define the function of each space and produce small into large space experience. This office decorated with warm colors and elaborate lighting and furniture, trying to create a comfortable and friendly space.