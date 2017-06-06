World
House in Corsier / bunq architectes

  05:00 - 6 June, 2017
House in Corsier / bunq architectes
House in Corsier / bunq architectes, © David Gagnebin-de Bons
© David Gagnebin-de Bons

© David Gagnebin-de Bons © David Gagnebin-de Bons © David Gagnebin-de Bons © David Gagnebin-de Bons +14

© David Gagnebin-de Bons
© David Gagnebin-de Bons

From the architect. This project is a reflection on how a villa residential area can be densified. The new house is situated in a garden beside an existing villa. No attempt was made to extend the existing building; instead, the building presents itself like a garden design, as a continuous fence that delineates a courtyard on its lower level and becomes a facade on its upper level.

© David Gagnebin-de Bons
© David Gagnebin-de Bons

This arrangement defines a path that leads from the street to the entrance, while the bedrooms are aligned around the intimate courtyard.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The construction, which is sunken into the ground, consists of reinforced concrete. Its structure above ground has a wooden skeleton.

© David Gagnebin-de Bons
© David Gagnebin-de Bons

The facade covering and the fence are made of burnt wood boards. The technique inspired by the Japanese “shou-sugi- ban” protects the wood from rotting.

© David Gagnebin-de Bons
© David Gagnebin-de Bons
