House in Corsier / bunq architectes

Architects bunq architectes

Location Corsier, Switzerland

Architects in Charge Laurent Gaille, Philipe Gloor, Julien Grisel, Cyril Lecoultre

Area 180.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs David Gagnebin-de Bons

Collaborators Maxence Derlet More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This project is a reflection on how a villa residential area can be densified. The new house is situated in a garden beside an existing villa. No attempt was made to extend the existing building; instead, the building presents itself like a garden design, as a continuous fence that delineates a courtyard on its lower level and becomes a facade on its upper level.

This arrangement defines a path that leads from the street to the entrance, while the bedrooms are aligned around the intimate courtyard.

The construction, which is sunken into the ground, consists of reinforced concrete. Its structure above ground has a wooden skeleton.

The facade covering and the fence are made of burnt wood boards. The technique inspired by the Japanese “shou-sugi- ban” protects the wood from rotting.