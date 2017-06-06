World
Megalithic Museum / CVDB arquitectos + Tiago Filipe Santos

  • 03:00 - 6 June, 2017
Megalithic Museum / CVDB arquitectos + Tiago Filipe Santos
Megalithic Museum / CVDB arquitectos + Tiago Filipe Santos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Architects

    CVDB arquitectos, Tiago Filipe Santos

  • Location

    Mora, Portugal

  • Architects in Charge

    Cristina Veríssimo, Diogo Burnay, Tiago Filipe Santos

  • Landscape Architecture

    Bound - arquitectos paisagistas, Maria João Fonseca, Armando Ferreira

  • Area

    2300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Collaborating Architects

    Joana Barrelas, Rodolfo Reis, Eliza Borkowska, Elizabeta Vito, Hugo Nascimento, Ilaria Anselmi, Magdalena Czapluk

  • Engineering

    Projectual

  • Exhibition Project Manager

    Nuno Gusmão and Paulo Costa

  • Exhibition Project Design Development

    Pedro Anjos

  • Exhibition Project Architecture Development

    Simão Botelho

  • Museology Consultant

    Dra. Leonor Rocha

  • Client

    Mora Municipality

  • Total Construction Cost

    2.200.000,00 Euros

  • Procedure

    International Public Competition – 1st prize
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. The Megalithic Museum is located at Mora’s urban centre, close to a future public park. The town and region, are well known for its archaeological findings. The museum intendeds to be a local and national reference and an important asset to the cultural regeneration of the town.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The old train station in Mora is an iconic building that is part of the town heritage. The building is deeply rooted in the long-lasting collective memory of Mora’ inhabitants and visitors. The project clarifies and enhances the architectural value of the existing buildings, in a gesture of careful refurbishment.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The museum complex integrates the old train station, its warehouse and two new buildings. The new buildings are the main exhibition area (West) and a cafeteria (East). The four buildings are connected through a continuous outdoor gallery that is located along the north side of the site. The gallery resembles the linearity of the old train station dock. The gallery is the element that conceptually unifies the project, solving the circulation and the relation between all the different programmes.

Section
Section
Section
Section

The main entrance is located at the old train station building as well as the library, IT room and administration areas. The warehouse was transformed into a multipurpose open space, being mainly an education workshop area. The design, materials and techniques used in the refurbishment process respect the character of the existing constructions.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Interiors Axonometrics
Interiors Axonometrics
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Metallic white panels that rap around the gallery space and the new buildings, were cut out with a geometrical pattern that is an interpretation of Megalithic iconography - a conceptual leitmotif - that aggregates the project and bring light into the space through the day. At night, the museum glows in the dark.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Museum Restoration Portugal
