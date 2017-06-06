World
  7. Lozy's Pharmaceuticals Factory / GVG Estudio + Vaillo-Irigaray

Lozy's Pharmaceuticals Factory / GVG Estudio + Vaillo-Irigaray

  • 02:00 - 6 June, 2017
Lozy's Pharmaceuticals Factory / GVG Estudio + Vaillo-Irigaray
Lozy's Pharmaceuticals Factory / GVG Estudio + Vaillo-Irigaray, © Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

© Rubén Pérez Bescós

  • Architects

    GVG Estudio, Vaillo-Irigaray

  • Location

    31795 Lecároz, Navarra, Spain

  • Authors Architects

    Daniel Galar, Josecho Vélaz, Javier Gil, Antonio Vaíllo, Juan Luis Irigaray

  • Area

    3254.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Rubén Pérez Bescós

  • Consultants

    Mendyra (Eduardo Iraola + Jesús Jamar + Luis Echamendi)

  • Structural Calculations

    Raúl Escrivá Peyro
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

From the architect. A new throat lozenge factory belonging to a pharmaceutical company was set up into an idyllic landscape, the Baztán valley, at the north of Navarra. The project generated some concern in the inhabitants due to the impact that a large factory could have.

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

With these conditions a smaller building than initially foreseen by the owner is designed, with better workflows (layout), counting on the singular elements of local buildings of the valley as the slopes of the roofs and also establishing a dialogue with the surrounding mountains.

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

The result, despite its size, is integrated into its surroundings and the valley’s population has been pleasantly surprised. Designed for optimal performance, provides a good corporate image, usually avoided due the confusion of a worst performance or a higher cost than an uninspiring industrial building.

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
Plans 01
Plans 01
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós

This was the briefing: better functioning and integration in the environment with the same economic investment.

© Rubén Pérez Bescós
© Rubén Pérez Bescós
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Factory Spain
Cite: "Lozy's Pharmaceuticals Factory / GVG Estudio + Vaillo-Irigaray" 06 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872891/lozys-pharmaceuticals-factory-gvg-estudio-plus-vaillo-irigaray/>
