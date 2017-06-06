World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. GÓmez & GOrshkova
  6. 2016
  7. Proa House / GÓmez & GOrshkova

Proa House / GÓmez & GOrshkova

  • 09:00 - 6 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Proa House / GÓmez & GOrshkova
Save this picture!
Proa House / GÓmez & GOrshkova, © Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

© Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada © Jesús Granada +21

  • Architects

    GÓmez & GOrshkova

  • Location

    Calle Virgen Coronada, 17, 21208 Cortelazor, Huelva, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    Carlos Gómez Sos

  • Area

    109.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jesús Granada

  • Technical Architect

    Raúl Ruiz Castilleja

  • Builder

    Sando Puerto Moral S.L.

  • Carpenter

    Carpintería Galaroza S.C.

  • Blacksmith

    Jesús Mateos

  • Client

    Carlos María Gómez González
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

«Everything that the forests, rivers or the air do / Fits amongst the walls that believe to enclose the room»
Jules Supervielle

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

This recreational house is built on an old majada, as stone sheds are known in the Sierra de Aracena, auxiliary buildings that serve as pantry, chicken coop or for storing implements. It is for this reason that they are usually located on the edge of villages, closer to the rich orchards, like those bordering Cortelazor. The building we found here was a soon to be ruin that had fallen into disuse long ago.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

The small building stands on the complex pentagonal geometry that resulted from property changes generation after generation. Reconciling the difficult spatial conditions with the requirements of reasonable living standards represented the main challenge. Under the strong influence of the tight plot limits, the adopted strategy solves the project with very simple resources. Starting with the layout, for which the subsidiary uses (toilets, heating, kitchen, storage, stairs...) are located towards the perimeter, thus releasing a clear domestic centrality that is occupied by the kitchen in the livable basement, the living room downstairs and the bedroom and study upstairs.This arrangement gives the building its characteristic pierced shell image, a protected area that does noy restrict to interiority, but opens with generous windows to the depth of the landscape. Hills and valleys are welcome into the domestic warmth, lending its immensity to the bosom of a humble home. Perhaps this is its greatest ambition, otherwise the inhabiting experience seeks no more than a renewed vita simplex built around food, rest and conversation.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada

Beyond the strict regulatory architectural requirements in place the project lies on the extensive common ground shared by popular architecture and contemporary taste. Our present understanding of the traditional aesthetic floor translates, once more, in an eulogy to simplicity, manifested in a palette made just of wood, roof tile, clay and the ubiquitous white.

Save this picture!
Constructive Section
Constructive Section

Proa house is the first finished sample of a management model aimed at recovering small obsolescent buildings and provide their owners with modern affordable homes in places of environmental quality.

Save this picture!
© Jesús Granada
© Jesús Granada
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Proa House / GÓmez & GOrshkova" 06 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872887/proa-house-gomez-and-gorshkova/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »