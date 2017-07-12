World
  7. Tech901 / archimania

Tech901 / archimania

  • 15:00 - 12 July, 2017
Tech901 / archimania
Tech901 / archimania, © Hank Mardukas
© Hank Mardukas

  • General Contractor

    Grinder Taber & Grinder, Inc.

  • Engineering

    OGCB

  • Fire Protection

    Pro Tec Fire Systems Inc.
© Hank Mardukas
From the architect. Tech901, a nonprofit organization, trains new tech workers to take on the diverse challenges of the IT industry and provide growth resources for local employers. They required a new space for collaboration, capable of adapting to serve multiple functions related to the information technology industry.

© Hank Mardukas
A dynamic collaboration zone established the design concept. This zone is made up of a long poured-in-place concrete table with power and data capability embedded into 40’ long six inch strip of walnut. A contrasting homasote wall surface helps to separate this collaborative space from the lounge spaces, and works to achieve optimal acoustics for discussion and concentration. A linear light overhead lines up with the power and data slots, as well as with the power nine logo at entrance. This space accommodates break out spaces for students to use between classes, offers space for temporary workstations, a surface for tech start-up company meetings and acts as a serving table for public events.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Extending the design emphasis on collaboration, a conference room doubles as small training, testing or war room. Glazing is used to partition smaller offices to achieve openness and light to pass through the space. 42” high film allows partial privacy and effectiveness in the office spaces. Walls with marker board paint surround informal meeting places, and a tectum bridge was developed to mask exposed mechanical and electrical systems nonprofit’s unique new home, a recently renovated Sears distribution facility that was vacant for 20 years. 

© Hank Mardukas
The final construction cost is $702,997 or $143/sf. The total building area is 4,930 sf. Consultants for the project included OGCB for engineering and Pro Tec Fire Systems Inc. for Fire Protection. Grinder Taber & Grinder, Inc. was the general contractor for this project. All photos by Hank Mardukas Photography.

© Hank Mardukas
Cite: "Tech901 / archimania" 12 Jul 2017. ArchDaily.
