Groos Rotterdam / MVRDV

+13

Architects MVRDV

Location Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Architects in Charge Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs and Nathalie de Vries with Fokke Moerel, Elien Deceuninck, William de Ronde and Jun Xiang Zhang

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ossip van Duivenbode

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Goudsesingel Onderhoud

Electrician VDK elektro, Brian van der Knaap More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. From The Wall Street Journal to Elle, and Architectural Digest to The Lonely Planet city guide; Groos has been named as a leading example for promoting contemporary goings-on in the world of design, art, food and culture in Rotterdam. The one-of-a-kind 300m2 concept store is also heading in a different direction focusing more on high-end design, art, and collaborations with a range of creatives, yet still staying true to its original concept: to promote local talent from Rotterdam to a wide audience. The store’s distinct bright pink wall displays original artworks, and its custom-made mint green candy counter is designed by Sabine Marcelis.

MVRDV’s design proposal restores the space to its original form and makes the shop compact by creating a custom-built cabinet of Rotterdam products which allows maximum floor space for a changing events and gallery program.

Het Industriegebouw was an obvious choice for Groos’ new home as an icon of the reconstruction of Rotterdam designed by the legendary architect Hugh Maaskant in collaboration with Willem van Tijen. Its original function as a communal building is now being restored as it continues to return to its former glory. From growing tech start-ups to creative entrepreneurs, artists, architects, designers and from fine dining to high-end retail, Het Industriegebouw is Rotterdam’s urban place to work, eat, shop and relax and now, also the new home of Groos.