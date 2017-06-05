World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. The Netherlands
  5. MVRDV
  6. 2017
  7. Groos Rotterdam / MVRDV

Groos Rotterdam / MVRDV

  • 11:00 - 5 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Groos Rotterdam / MVRDV
Save this picture!
Groos Rotterdam / MVRDV, © Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

© Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode +13

  • Architects

    MVRDV

  • Location

    Rotterdam, The Netherlands

  • Architects in Charge

    Winy Maas, Jacob van Rijs and Nathalie de Vries with Fokke Moerel, Elien Deceuninck, William de Ronde and Jun Xiang Zhang

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ossip van Duivenbode

  • Contractor

    Goudsesingel Onderhoud

  • Electrician

    VDK elektro, Brian van der Knaap
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

From the architect. From The Wall Street Journal to Elle, and Architectural Digest to The Lonely Planet city guide; Groos has been named as a leading example for promoting contemporary goings-on in the world of design, art, food and culture in Rotterdam. The one-of-a-kind 300m2 concept store is also heading in a different direction focusing more on high-end design, art, and collaborations with a range of creatives, yet still staying true to its original concept: to promote local talent from Rotterdam to a wide audience. The store’s distinct bright pink wall displays original artworks, and its custom-made mint green candy counter is designed by Sabine Marcelis.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

MVRDV’s design proposal restores the space to its original form and makes the shop compact by creating a custom-built cabinet of Rotterdam products which allows maximum floor space for a changing events and gallery program.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Het Industriegebouw was an obvious choice for Groos’ new home as an icon of the reconstruction of Rotterdam designed by the legendary architect Hugh Maaskant in collaboration with Willem van Tijen. Its original function as a communal building is now being restored as it continues to return to its former glory. From growing tech start-ups to creative entrepreneurs, artists, architects, designers and from fine dining to high-end retail, Het Industriegebouw is Rotterdam’s urban place to work, eat, shop and relax and now, also the new home of Groos.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Retail Interiors Architecture The Netherlands
Cite: "Groos Rotterdam / MVRDV" 05 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872879/groos-rotterdam-mvrdv/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »