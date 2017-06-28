World
  Inside the Flower Pavilion / LAVA

Inside the Flower Pavilion / LAVA

  • 15:00 - 28 June, 2017
Inside the Flower Pavilion / LAVA
Inside the Flower Pavilion / LAVA, © Leslie Ranzoni
© Leslie Ranzoni

© Michael Geßner © Michael Geßner © Leslie Ranzoni © Michael Geßner +20

  • Architects

    LAVA

  • Location

    Berlin, Germany

  • Architects in Charge

    Tobias Wallisser, Chris Bosse, Alexander Rieck; with Christian Tschersich, Anastasyia Vitusevych, Jenny Lee

  • Area

    16.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Leslie Ranzoni, Michael Geßner

  • Structural Engineering

    Bollinger & Grohmann

  • Production

    Archimedes GmbH

  • Botanical Research and Planting

    Cityplot

  • Artist

    Janet Laurence

  • Client

    IGA / Katja Assmann
    More Specs
© Michael Geßner
© Michael Geßner

From the architect. A membrane pavilion showcases a new installation, ‘Inside the Flower’, an experiential medicinal garden by Australian artist Janet Laurence at the International Garden Exposition (IGA) Berlin.

© Leslie Ranzoni
© Leslie Ranzoni

LAVA collaborated with Janet Laurence to materialise her laboratory-like space of discovery, an exhibition of medicinal plants, showcasing the diversity and ambivalence of botany.

Diagram
Diagram

Tobias Wallisser, LAVA director, said: “LAVA was thrilled to work with Janet Laurence to realise her ‘wanderkammer’, commissioned by Katja Assmann at the IGA. Taking Laurence’s concept design we created the sculptural pavilion based on the geometric structure of a medicinal plant, a fabricated cellular environment inspired by plant anatomy.”

© Leslie Ranzoni
© Leslie Ranzoni

“Laurence’s mixed-media installations explore nature-related themes, and our concepts are similar – the shapes and structures from the natural world are the inspiration for LAVA’s designs. The connection between nature and technology underpins our approach.”

© Michael Geßner
© Michael Geßner

Janet Laurence said: “It was a wonderful experience to work with like-minded creatives, LAVA and urban farming collective Cityplot. Understanding the ‘being of a plant’ - its biochemical intelligence, its place in nature and the relationships it forms - is a view we share, especially in this time of ecological fragility”. 

© Michael Geßner
© Michael Geßner

A transparent mesh membrane made of natural cotton is wrapped around the outside of the pavilion structure. The cupola (4.5m wide and 3.5m high) is entirely made of 8mm thin elements of stainless steel. Twelve ribs support a central ring, which holds up two industrial perspex skylights forming a lens. This inflated translucent water bubble connects with tubes and hanging vials of plant fluids contributing to the alchemical, scientific, and laboratory language of the space. A stem of tubes and vials, emulating the movement of fluids and biological processes, represents the xylem and phloem of plants.

Plan / Sections
Plan / Sections

Five rings of irregularly cut curvy shelves house cellular clusters to display the plants. Surrounding the exterior of the pavilion is a delicate laboratory-type garden of medicinal plants, planted in custom-made transparent containers.

© Michael Geßner
© Michael Geßner

Visitors explore the plant world from the inside – its healing power and poison, its beauty and curiosity, its biological diversity and ecological instability. They can eat and drink the edible flowers and plant extracts.

© Michael Geßner
© Michael Geßner

The  installation is both a botanical display, with references to Germany’s botanical history, and a performative space.  The floor is made of metal mesh, creating an industrial and minimalist feel, whilst the pavilion is placed on an organic wooden platform. Weighing two tons the pavilion was assembled in two days by exhibition designers Archimedes.

© Michael Geßner
© Michael Geßner

The pavilion design grew from LAVA’s experiments in form finding and membranes in such projects as Green Void and UTS Reskin.

© Michael Geßner
© Michael Geßner

Chris Bosse, LAVA director Asia Pacific, who worked with Laurence on the concept, added: “We love the energy of cross-disciplinary collaboration between art and architecture, and over continents - it started in Sydney and went on to Berlin”.

Cite: "Inside the Flower Pavilion / LAVA" 28 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
