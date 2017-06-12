The Most Popular Architecture Offices on Facebook

Social media is one of the most critical elements for a successful marketing strategy. For architecture firms, the bounty of online platforms supporting visual content can allow ideas, commissions, and buildings to reach millions of architecture lovers around the world with a single click.

Since its launch in 2004, Facebook has proven to be an enduring platform for sharing architectural ideas, with even ArchDaily taking the decision in February to make Facebook a primary avenue for reader comments. Below, we have rounded up the 20 architecture firms worldwide with the most Facebook followers, demonstrating how a well-maintained, engaging presence on social media can allow architectural ideas to be spread to millions of enthusiasts. Are you following all of them?

1. ALT arquitectura (1,143,949 followers)

2. Zaha Hadid Architects (541,823 followers)

3. Jacques Herzog & Pierre de Meuron (212,606 followers)

4. Álvaro Siza Vieira (172,416 followers)

5. Bunker Arquitectura (169,035 followers)

6. OMA (154,339 followers)

7. A-cero Joaquín Torres Architects (141,032 followers)

8. BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group (133,914 followers)

9. Foster + Partners (124,790 followers)

10. Vincent Callebaut Architectures (112,226 followers)

11. Tadao Ando (80,968 followers)

12. Steven Holl Architects (76,900 followers)

13. Jean Nouvel (69,852 followers)

14. Peter Zumthor (69,051 followers)

15. Richard Meier & Partners (61,521 followers)

16. Sou Fujimoto (42,070 followers)

17. Richard Rogers (41,308 followers)

18. 2020 architects (36,045 followers)

19. Toyo Ito (32,846 followers)

20. Henning Larsen (32,094 followers)