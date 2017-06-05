World
  3. Photographed: Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines' Solar-Powered Seine Musicale

Photographed: Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines' Solar-Powered Seine Musicale

Photographed: Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines' Solar-Powered Seine Musicale
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
Photographer duo Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia have released a new photo series capturing the Seine Musicale, which recently opened its doors. Designed as a partnership itself between architects Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines, the mixed-use music and cultural center is located in Paris’ western Boulogne-Billancourt suburb. The project is the latest feature in the site’s Island Master Plan designed by Jean Nouvel. Features include a multi-purpose concert hall seating 4,000, a classical music call seating 1,150, rehearsal and recording rooms and an outdoor park area for visitors and practicing musicians. 

At first glance, the Seine Musicale’s glass-clad form is a marked departure from Shigeru Ban’s wood-dominated style. However, the role of timber-led innovation remains firmly rooted in the hall’s shell-like hexagonal globe structure, and undulating beehive-like ceiling (photographed below). Surrounding the grid shell structure is a large triangular solar panel mobile sail. The sail's ability to follow the path of the sun, allows for increased efficiency of the solar panels as well as providing a solar shield for the lobby behind.

Check out the images below:

© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
This environmentally friendly sail will ultimately become a new identity for the complex. It is expected to become a new symbol as the western gate into ParisShigeru Ban Architects.

© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
© Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia
Information via: Shigeru Ban Architects.

Cite: Fernanda Castro. "Photographed: Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines' Solar-Powered Seine Musicale" 05 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872776/photographed-shigeru-ban-and-jean-de-gastines-solar-powered-seine-musicale/>
