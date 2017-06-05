Photographed: Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines' Solar-Powered Seine Musicale

Photographer duo Luc Boegly & Sergio Grazia have released a new photo series capturing the Seine Musicale, which recently opened its doors. Designed as a partnership itself between architects Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines, the mixed-use music and cultural center is located in Paris’ western Boulogne-Billancourt suburb. The project is the latest feature in the site’s Island Master Plan designed by Jean Nouvel. Features include a multi-purpose concert hall seating 4,000, a classical music call seating 1,150, rehearsal and recording rooms and an outdoor park area for visitors and practicing musicians.

+54

At first glance, the Seine Musicale’s glass-clad form is a marked departure from Shigeru Ban’s wood-dominated style. However, the role of timber-led innovation remains firmly rooted in the hall’s shell-like hexagonal globe structure, and undulating beehive-like ceiling (photographed below). Surrounding the grid shell structure is a large triangular solar panel mobile sail. The sail's ability to follow the path of the sun, allows for increased efficiency of the solar panels as well as providing a solar shield for the lobby behind.

Check out the images below:

This environmentally friendly sail will ultimately become a new identity for the complex. It is expected to become a new symbol as the western gate into Paris – Shigeru Ban Architects.

Information via: Shigeru Ban Architects.