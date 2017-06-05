World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ireland
  5. ODOS Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Prices Lane / ODOS Architects

Prices Lane / ODOS Architects

  • 05:00 - 5 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Prices Lane / ODOS Architects
Save this picture!
Prices Lane / ODOS Architects, © Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

© Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray © Ste Murray +26

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

From the architect. This design of a new family home, located on a tight site off a narrow laneway in Dublin City Centre, responds to its restricted context by creating a central courtyard to maximise natural light and spatial quality. By splitting the plan into two main spatial volumes, the open courtyard allows the linking areas to benefit from dual aspect and a visual dialogue that contains a very carefully considered palette of colours and materials.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

The break up of the the building’s main elements, defined in elevation by the horizontal structural lines, help to identify the structure and functions contained behind. The building profile is further strengthened with a deliberately weighted treatment to the openings at first and ground floor level adding to the aura of secrecy as to what’s contained within.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

 The floor plan of the dwelling is conceived as a flexible pattern or weave of built and unbuilt spaces stitched together around the central circulation route linking the split level accommodation. The central courtyard becomes an outdoor room and brings the experience of landscape and foliage into the core of the dwelling and stimulates a strong spatial dialogue between opposing areas.

Save this picture!
© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Ireland
Cite: "Prices Lane / ODOS Architects" 05 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872758/prices-lane-odos-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »