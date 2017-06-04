Bell Street House / Techne Architecture + Interior Design

+19

Project Director Nick Travers

Senior Interior Designer Jonny Mitchell

Architect Karina Piper

Builder Integrated Construction

Structural Engineer Efficiency by Design Building Surveyor: TJ Building

Consultants ESD Energy Lab

From the architect. Bell Street House thoughtfully responds to its homeowners’ lifestyles, striking the balance between a minimalist aesthetic and the liveability necessary to its function as a family home.

Our client brief called for an understated contemporary space that would accommodate their love for entertaining. What entailed was a full reconfiguration of the existing floorplan comprising new front and rear courtyard spaces and, new external windows and doors. A new staircase with powder room underneath repurposes forgotten space, overcoming the common spatial challenges that present themselves in home refurbishments.

We envisioned a space that would exude a sense of lightness and bring calm to those within it. Maximising airflow and maintaining a strong visual connection to the courtyard spaces was central to achieving this. The monochromatic colour palette is softened by an abundance of natural light, imbuing the space with warmth. Additional textural finishes such as timber, marble, rendered brick and chunky carpet bring tactility to the home.

The result is a contemporary aesthetic that responds to the functional challenges of the family home – especially one with a small child. The project is a testament to Techne's ability to deliver bespoke and authentic design at any scale, where each architectural response is unique to its context and human usage.