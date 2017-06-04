World
  7. Bell Street House / Techne Architecture + Interior Design

Bell Street House / Techne Architecture + Interior Design

  • 20:00 - 4 June, 2017
Bell Street House / Techne Architecture + Interior Design
Bell Street House / Techne Architecture + Interior Design, © Lucy Bock
© Lucy Bock

© Lucy Bock © Lucy Bock © Lucy Bock © Lucy Bock +19

  • Project Director

    Nick Travers

  • Senior Interior Designer

    Jonny Mitchell

  • Architect

    Karina Piper

  • Builder

    Integrated Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Efficiency by Design Building Surveyor: TJ Building

  • Consultants ESD

    Energy Lab
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Lucy Bock
© Lucy Bock

From the architect. Bell Street House thoughtfully responds to its homeowners’ lifestyles, striking the balance between a minimalist aesthetic and the liveability necessary to its function as a family home.

© Lucy Bock
© Lucy Bock

Our client brief called for an understated contemporary space that would accommodate their love for entertaining. What entailed was a full reconfiguration of the existing floorplan comprising new front and rear courtyard spaces and, new external windows and doors. A new staircase with powder room underneath repurposes forgotten space, overcoming the common spatial challenges that present themselves in home refurbishments.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

We envisioned a space that would exude a sense of lightness and bring calm to those within it. Maximising airflow and maintaining a strong visual connection to the courtyard spaces was central to achieving this. The monochromatic colour palette is softened by an abundance of natural light, imbuing the space with warmth. Additional textural finishes such as timber, marble, rendered brick and chunky carpet bring tactility to the home.

© Lucy Bock
© Lucy Bock

The result is a contemporary aesthetic that responds to the functional challenges of the family home – especially one with a small child. The project is a testament to Techne's ability to deliver bespoke and authentic design at any scale, where each architectural response is unique to its context and human usage.

© Lucy Bock
© Lucy Bock
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Bell Street House / Techne Architecture + Interior Design" 04 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872757/bell-street-hose-techne-architecture-plus-interior-design/>
