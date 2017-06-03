MASA Studio’s Competition-Winning Hostels Combine Modularity and Tradition for Cancer Patients

With a modular composition inspired by traditional sub-Saharan African building typologies, MASA Studio’s safe lodging proposal for Tanzanian cancer victims has been selected as the winner of the Hostels for Hope competition, which called for solutions to issues of health and safety in regards to the rehabilitation of cancer victims away from home in rural Africa. Organized by Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon, an international foundation combatting women’s cancers, the competition responds to the unfortunate decision that thousands of Tanzanian women have to make every year – to travel great lengths for unaffordable treatment and lodging, or to remain at home unable to fight the disease.

The project stems from a single square regular module of two dimensions: 8x8m (64 square meters) for public space and 6x6m (36 square meters) for private space (rooms for guests and staff), explain the winners. The volume of the monolithic module is characterized by high walls and massive mono - textural walls opening in the roof and allowing the diffusion of the scattered light into the interior, air circulation and cross ventilation.

Situated within close proximity to two primary cancer treatment hospitals, these modules aggregate to create the hostel’s primary form, which is further sandwiched by the linear platform above and a concrete floor plate. The plate above acts as a security fence and assists with bioclimatic and energy processes, while also creating protected areas and connecting the individual units. This strategy “allows a strong space flexibility and transparency to both transverse and longitudinal directions, generating different perspective views of the landscape and especially towards the Victoria Lake.”

Sanitary facilities such as latrines, designed to the standards of the UNCHR, are placed away for the residences to reduce risks of infection, along with the backup generators and waste recycling systems, all of which are found along the central circulation routes.

The main building is composed of load bearing masonry and the modules of brick, both of which rely on the local community to help construct. Flows of circulation converge to create informal socializing and communal hubs, and along with the open structure of the modules, help engage the landscape and nearby community through the invitation of various programs and activities.

Each module comes equipped with mosquito nets for additional protection and captures views of Lake Victoria from its outdoor spaces. Construction is intended to begin within a few months.

