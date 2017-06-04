Elevate / DBR | Design Build Research

+12

Course Instructor – Design Stuart Lodge

Course Instructor – Engineering Eric Karsh (DBR Director)

Project Coordinator Whitney Robinson

Course Instructor – Build James Munns

Teaching Assistant Martin Ros-Arriagada

Students Andjela Vasic, Bryce Duyvewaardt, Camille Esquivel, Christine Rohrbacher, Cosette Ramsay, Darcy Keester, Helia Rashedi, Ivan Vanon, Marsha Farrow, Nicholas Devlin, Patrick Birch, Terence Martin, Vanessa Kuiper, Xinxin Shen, Yajiao Fan, Zahra Teshnizi More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. ELEVATE was a temporary installation of two warming huts for the TED2016 conference, inspired by high-alpine shelters and the backcountry winter experience that BC mountains offer. The unique wood structures were designed and built by local students as part of a three-month design-build course.

The ELEVATE huts, each 16 feet wide by 30 feet long, were installed on the west plaza of the Vancouver Convention Centre. They provided a special platform and a unique point of conversation for TEDsters to share ideas between various sessions of the conference.

The warming shelters were built using Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), an advanced wood product donated by METSA Wood, and sculpted with CNC technology. The structure is enclosed with shrink wrap to shelter TEDsters from the elements and create a warm interior with exposed natural wood. A large table and stools were constructed for each hut to turn the warming shelters into a large seating area where visitors can gather to meet and retreat.

Inside the structures, TEDsters could discover the story of provincial and national parks with graphics to connect visitors to the great Canadian wilderness. This was intended to encourage TEDsters to get out and see our local mountains during their visit for the TED2016 conference.

The ELEVATE huts were constructed by a DBR class of 16 architecture, design and sculpture students who began the design-build course in November 2015.Through this DBR design-build course, students have explored wood innovation, technical fabrication, project and client management, hands-on building experience and sustainable design solutions.