  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Town & City Hall
  Canada
  KPMB Architects
  2011
  7. Vaughan City Hall / KPMB Architects

Vaughan City Hall / KPMB Architects

  • 13:00 - 6 June, 2017
Vaughan City Hall / KPMB Architects
© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis

© Tom Arban © Maris Mezulis

  • Design Partner

    Bruce Kuwabara

  • Partner-in-Charge

    Shirley Blumberg

  • Principal-in-Charge

    Goran Milosevic

  • Design Associate / Project Architect

     Kevin Bridgman 

  • Project Architect

    Garth Zimmer

  • Consultants

    Halcrow Yolles (structural), Stantec Architecture (mechanical), Mulvey + Banani (electrical), Phillips Farevaag Smallenberg (landscape), LEA Consulting Ltd. (traffic, municipal), Stantec Mechanical (LEED, sustainability), Leber Rubes (building code), Brook Van Dalen & Associates Ltd. (building envelope), Conestoga-Rovers (civil), Entro | G+A (signage)

  • General Contractor

    Maystar General Contractors
    More Specs
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

From the architect. Originally a rural township located at the northern edge of Toronto, the City of Vaughan is one of the region’s fast-growing suburban municipalities. The new Civic Centre, the winning scheme in an invited design competition, is an exemplar for cultivating civic landscapes and environmentally responsible development for the 21 st  century.

Implantation
Implantation

Rather than a singular building, a campus of low-rise buildings defines a public terrain of open space. It is organized according to a series of bands, referencing both the clarity of Ontario town planning and the north-south concession grid of the rural agrarian landscape.

© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

The City Hall and Civic Tower anchor the composition. The exterior cladding incorporates terracotta and double- and triple-glazed glass curtain wall. Canadian “Kodiak” granite is used for the exterior landscape and interior floor finishes. Interior spaces are finished in exposed concrete, oak panels, terrazzo and oak floors, and carpet tile.

© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban
Section A-A' Looking North
Section A-A' Looking North
© Tom Arban
© Tom Arban

The plan is organized around interconnected, centrally located atria to maximize access to daylight and fresh air. The orientation and optimum amounts of glazing greatly reduce solar heat gain and reliance on large HVAC systems and artificial lighting. Offices have raised floors and flexible workstations. The overall structure is concrete slab with a concrete framework of circular columns and flared capitals. The project is LEED Gold certified.

© Maris Mezulis
© Maris Mezulis
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
