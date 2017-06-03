World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. 10 Design Unveils Masterplan for Mediterranean Development Along Egypt’s Coast

10 Design Unveils Masterplan for Mediterranean Development Along Egypt’s Coast

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
10 Design Unveils Masterplan for Mediterranean Development Along Egypt’s Coast
Save this picture!
10 Design Unveils Masterplan for Mediterranean Development Along Egypt’s Coast, Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design

International Architecture office 10 Design has released their first images of their Jefaira Seafront Development along Egypt’s North Coast. Spanning 550 hectares, the site stretches 3km along the Mediterranean coastline. The project is in collaboration with INERTIA, one of Egypt’s prominent real-estate developers leading various luxury residential and commercial developments across the country.

Courtesy of 10 Design Courtesy of 10 Design Courtesy of 10 Design Courtesy of 10 Design +11

Creating a brand new settlement along the seafront, the project takes advantages of Jefaira’s natural beaches and cliffs. “The master plan is designed to locate highly active spaces where the community will benefit most” Paul Rodgers, Design Director at 10 Design added, “thereby creating energized spaces and destinations throughout Jefaira.” 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design

In order to create a truly sustainable development, a wide range of public amenity areas are provided with strong interconnections; these amenities are clearly defined and organized around outdoor spaces which are activated by programs and functions” - Gordon Affleck, Design Partner at 10 DESIGN.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design

The master plan contains 10,000 to 12,000 residential units, supported by a comprehensive and diverse range of community facilities including schools and colleges, a sports academy, swimming pools, and a health and wellness center. Extensive tourism facilities are provided including marinas with promenade cafes, restaurants, retail spaces, hotels, and a convention center

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design

INERTIA Properties’ vision for the project is to create a world class residential and tourism community that is environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable. The ultimate goal is to design a vibrant urban environment with a network of public areas, celebrating the Egyptian culture together with the Mediterranean context. – INERTIA.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design

Masterplanning is one of 10 Design’s strengths as an architecture and planning studio, having completed several landmark projects across the globe. Many urban developments have been won by international competition, including the Master Plan of Zhuhai, China and the China-Taiwan Master Plan for CBD

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 10 Design
Courtesy of 10 Design

  • Architects

    10 Design

  • Client

    INERTIA Properties

  • Area

    5500000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

News via: 10 Design.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Egypt
Cite: Sabrina Syed. "10 Design Unveils Masterplan for Mediterranean Development Along Egypt’s Coast" 03 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872709/10-design-unveils-masterplan-for-mediterranean-development-along-egypts-coast/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »