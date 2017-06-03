10 Design Unveils Masterplan for Mediterranean Development Along Egypt’s Coast

International Architecture office 10 Design has released their first images of their Jefaira Seafront Development along Egypt’s North Coast. Spanning 550 hectares, the site stretches 3km along the Mediterranean coastline. The project is in collaboration with INERTIA, one of Egypt’s prominent real-estate developers leading various luxury residential and commercial developments across the country.

Creating a brand new settlement along the seafront, the project takes advantages of Jefaira’s natural beaches and cliffs. “The master plan is designed to locate highly active spaces where the community will benefit most” Paul Rodgers, Design Director at 10 Design added, “thereby creating energized spaces and destinations throughout Jefaira.”

In order to create a truly sustainable development, a wide range of public amenity areas are provided with strong interconnections; these amenities are clearly defined and organized around outdoor spaces which are activated by programs and functions” - Gordon Affleck, Design Partner at 10 DESIGN.

The master plan contains 10,000 to 12,000 residential units, supported by a comprehensive and diverse range of community facilities including schools and colleges, a sports academy, swimming pools, and a health and wellness center. Extensive tourism facilities are provided including marinas with promenade cafes, restaurants, retail spaces, hotels, and a convention center.

INERTIA Properties’ vision for the project is to create a world class residential and tourism community that is environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable. The ultimate goal is to design a vibrant urban environment with a network of public areas, celebrating the Egyptian culture together with the Mediterranean context. – INERTIA.

Masterplanning is one of 10 Design’s strengths as an architecture and planning studio, having completed several landmark projects across the globe. Many urban developments have been won by international competition, including the Master Plan of Zhuhai, China and the China-Taiwan Master Plan for CBD.

Architects 10 Design

Client INERTIA Properties

Area 5500000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

News via: 10 Design.