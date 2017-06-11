World
  7. Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05

Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05

  • 13:00 - 11 June, 2017
Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05
Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa

  • Architects

    Taller DIEZ 05

  • Location

    Córdoba, Veracruz, México

  • Architect in Charge

    Manuel Herrera Gil

  • Collaborators

    LP-Francisco Dorado, Juan Rodríguez.

  • Area

    780.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

From the architect. La Casa del Abuelo is a public day-stay for senior citizens located within the premises of a 4-hectares municipal park in the northeast of the city of Córdoba, in the state of Veracruz.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Plan
Plan
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The project starts with the idea of creating a refuge, a place where you can carry out activities in community with the elderly, in a natural, serene, fluid environment, with various interior and exterior spaces that are organized through workshops, outdoor terraces, services, and multipurpose areas.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Section A
Section A
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Programmatically, the building is developed on a single floor, to achieve universal accessibility. For this reason, it was sought to locate in one of the less inclined areas of the terrain, allowing one part of the building to be naturally in place and the other to rise slightly, allowing a multipurpose area "embraced" by two existing trees, minimizing the impact in the site and generating direct views of its natural environment.

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Based on coexisting with the environment, the architectural scheme is adapted to the layout of the existing vegetation, essential character of the project; likewise, the visual tension generates the main axis of circulation, harmonizing between one of the main historical landmarks of the city and the surrounding landscape.

Details
Details
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare retirement Mexico
Cite: "Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05" [Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05] 11 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872706/casa-del-abuelo-taller-diez-05/>
