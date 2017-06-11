Casa del Abuelo / Taller DIEZ 05

+28

Architects Taller DIEZ 05

Location Córdoba, Veracruz, México

Architect in Charge Manuel Herrera Gil

Collaborators LP-Francisco Dorado, Juan Rodríguez.

Area 780.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Luis Gordoa

Manufacturers Loading...

Constructor Raúl Sánchez Bouchot

Struction Juan Sisquella Morante More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. La Casa del Abuelo is a public day-stay for senior citizens located within the premises of a 4-hectares municipal park in the northeast of the city of Córdoba, in the state of Veracruz.

The project starts with the idea of creating a refuge, a place where you can carry out activities in community with the elderly, in a natural, serene, fluid environment, with various interior and exterior spaces that are organized through workshops, outdoor terraces, services, and multipurpose areas.

Programmatically, the building is developed on a single floor, to achieve universal accessibility. For this reason, it was sought to locate in one of the less inclined areas of the terrain, allowing one part of the building to be naturally in place and the other to rise slightly, allowing a multipurpose area "embraced" by two existing trees, minimizing the impact in the site and generating direct views of its natural environment.

Based on coexisting with the environment, the architectural scheme is adapted to the layout of the existing vegetation, essential character of the project; likewise, the visual tension generates the main axis of circulation, harmonizing between one of the main historical landmarks of the city and the surrounding landscape.