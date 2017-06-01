A New Giant Sets Foot in NYC: Meganom’s Skyscraper Design Unveiled

Moscow-based architecture practice Meganom has unveiled their design for a supertall luxury skyscraper in Manhattan. The parcel, on 262 Fifth Avenue is located in the city’s NoMad neighborhood near Madison Square Park. The developer, Israeli-Russian Boris Kuzinez from Five Points Development is the owner of the parcel and had submitted plans in September 2016. Kuzinez and Meganom have previously worked together on several projects, including the award-winning Tsvetnoy Central Market in Moscow. 262 Fifth Avenue will be the debut project in the U.S. for both, and the skyscraper will be the tallest ever built by a Russian architect in America.

Rising to a height of 1,001 feet, the residential skyscraper is one of many set to arrive on the Manhattan skyline, such as Herzog and de Meuron’s 56 Leonard Street and Raphael Viñoly’s Park Avenue. The unique structural system separating the buildings core (elevators, mechanical systems, etc.) from its living spaces allows for flexible full-floor residences views unobstructed by any columns.

Viewed form the outside, the towers’ eastern façade will be made from aluminium and glass, with perforated oversized “porthole” shaped windows. A metal frame perched at the top of the skyscraper will host an arched observation deck for residents. Integration of existing buildings is also incorporated in the design:

Fusing the old with the new, the modern tower will integrate the current 12-story limestone building at 260 Fifth Avenue with a new tower rising on the adjacent 262 Fifth Avenue site. A progressive example of forward-thinking and contemporary design, it will include several “firsts” in terms of its design and environmental sustainability features – Meganom.

Meganom was founded in 1998, led by founder Yury Grigoryan and co-founder Ilya Kuleshov, with Elena Uglovskaya and Artem Staborovsky. A relative unknown to the West, Meganom has achieved great success in Russia with a number of high profile projects. Recent Meganom commissions in Moscow include the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts extension, the renovation of the Kremlin Museum, the urban redevelopment strategy for the Moscow River, the new masterplan and pavilions for Gorky Park, and the transformation of Moscow’s former ZiL auto factory.

Demolition has begun on site, paving the way for the tower to set foot as the newest of NYC’s slender giants.

News via: Meganom.

Renderings by: D-BOX.