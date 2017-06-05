La Escondida House / Nou arquitectos

+28

Architects Nou arquitectos

Location San Bernardino, Paraguay

Architects in Charge Peju Cano, Mariela Regúnega

Builder Nou arquitectos

Area 135.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Federico Cairoli

From the architect. The concept is based on creating fluid spaces, using prefabricated elements, optimizing time and resources. Through the honesty of the materials are achieved warm and contemporary environments.

There are two masonry volumes with transparent covers for wet areas. There is also Metal structure with cement board drywall panels and glass enclosures.

The cover is a large horizontal plane which materializes with thermal panels in sight.

The fusion between architecture and environment and at the same time is a protection for all kind of pollution. It’s a haven to enjoy the interior without any limits.