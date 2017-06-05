World
  7. La Escondida House / Nou arquitectos

La Escondida House / Nou arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 5 June, 2017
La Escondida House / Nou arquitectos
La Escondida House / Nou arquitectos, © Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

From the architect. The concept is based on creating fluid spaces, using prefabricated elements, optimizing time and resources. Through the honesty of the materials are achieved warm and contemporary environments.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

There are two masonry volumes with transparent covers for wet areas. There is also Metal structure with cement board drywall panels and glass enclosures.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The cover is a large horizontal plane which materializes with thermal panels in sight.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The fusion between architecture and environment and at the same time is a protection for all kind of pollution. It’s a haven to enjoy the interior without any limits.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Sections
Sections
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Products:

Glass Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Paraguay
Cite: "La Escondida House / Nou arquitectos" 05 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872615/la-escondida-nou-arquitectos/>
