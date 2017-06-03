ADEPT Selected as Winners of Scandinavia's Most Prestigious Architecture Award

Save this picture! Harbour Houses. Image Courtesy of ADEPT

Copenhagen-based firm ADEPT has been awarded 250,000 DKK as winners of Nykredit's Architecture Awards, the most prestigious architectural distinction in Scandinavia. Founded in 1987 by the Nykredit Foundation, the Motivation Award is “an encouragement to continue and further develop an already obvious talent” seen in young architectural practices, as is the case with this year’s winner.

“ADEPT inscribes themselves into the group of younger offices inspired by the Dutch Wave of the 00’s” explained the jury. “Founded in 2006 on the verge of the financial crises, its three partners have succeeded in firmly establishing ADEPT, in Denmark as well as internationally, as a solid cast business with its own clear identity rather than merely as an exponent of a time phenomenon.”

Save this picture! Ku.Be House of Culture & Movement. Image Courtesy of ADEPT

With Anders Lonka, Martin Laursen and Martin Krogh at the helm since its inception, the firm has successfully completed a number of core projects over the past ten years, thereby developing a design identity and approach. Recent projects include the Ku.Be House of Culture in Movement, designed in collaboration with MVRDV as a compositional community center in Frederiksberg, as well as the zero-energy Harbour Houses in Aarhus that offer an alternative form of housing in the port area.

Save this picture! Masterplan for Budapart. Image Courtesy of ADEPT

We are really proud to receive Nykredit's Motivation Award, say the three founders. It is a huge recognition of our work and our approach. An approach, that we are looking very much forward to investigate even further in the years to come.

Save this picture! University College North. Image Courtesy of ADEPT

ADEPT has been recognized for its work in the past, winning the Danish Landscape Award in 2010 and the Best Higher Research and Education Building at the 2014 World Architecture Festival. Earlier this year, construction began on the firm's commission to design a masterplan for Budapest’s largest urban development in 30 years and collaborated with young practice Vargo Nielsen Palle and Rolvung & Brøndsted Arkitekter on the successful proposal for additions to the Aarhus School of Architecture.

News via: ADEPT.

