World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Textural, Geometric Surfaces of AL_A's MAAT in Lisbon

The Textural, Geometric Surfaces of AL_A's MAAT in Lisbon

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Textural, Geometric Surfaces of AL_A's MAAT in Lisbon
Save this picture!
The Textural, Geometric Surfaces of AL_A's MAAT in Lisbon, © Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

After a study of Madrid’s exuberantly geometric architecture, Digital Designer and Creative Director Joel Filipe continues his formal exploration in a series of photos of the MAAT by AL_A that celebrates the delicate impression of its undulating white tile facade against the bright Lisbon sky. Situated on the Tagus River, architect Amanda Levete creates a reunion between the river and the city with MAAT’s walkable rooftop terrace that draws visitors from the nearby streets of Belem, and with the promenade which steps down to meet the water. The roof provides a gathering space during the day and a place to screen films at night. The low-lying gentle arch of the building allows for a clever play of shadows and light, along with a nod to rippling water.

© Joel Filipe © Joel Filipe © Joel Filipe © Joel Filipe +19

Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe

Filipe captures an abstracted view of the building, choosing to highlight the building's playful form and mix of textures rather than its habitable space. Offering a glimpse at intimate moments such as where the steps meet the facade, these photos exemplify the attention to detail that allows the museum to slip seamlessly into the fabric of Lisbon and the waterfront.

Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this picture!
© Joel Filipe
© Joel Filipe
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Annalise Zorn. "The Textural, Geometric Surfaces of AL_A's MAAT in Lisbon" 04 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872611/the-textural-geometric-surfaces-of-al-as-maat-in-lisbon/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »