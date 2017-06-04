Made With Love, Literally: 3D Printing Your Emotions Into Gold

Brazil-based architects Estudio Guto Requena has launched an app that collects emotions to create a unique piece of jewelry. That, and some 3D-printed craftsmanship direct from the design you generate via their new app. Coined the Aura Pendant, the final product is an intricately woven golden pendant that can be gifted to yourself or a loved one.

Save this picture! Courtesy of © 2016 Estudio Guto Requena

When you remember the love story of your life, all your body reacts with your emotions. Now you can capture those emotions and turn them into unique jewellery – Estudio Guto Requena on Aura Pendant.

Save this picture! Courtesy of © 2016 Estudio Guto Requena

Save this picture! Courtesy of © 2016 Estudio Guto Requena

The pendant app instructs the user to find a quiet spot to begin the design process. To create the pendant, the user must place their index finger on the camera of their phone, and “tell their love story” by speaking into their phone while the app records. Sensors capture biofeedback from your smartphone: the emotions generated from your voice, as well as measuring the heartbeat from your finger. The emotional data collected controls the behaviour of particles (velocity, thickness, attraction, and repulsion) to shape the pendant. Finally, with the design sent off, the pendant is first 3D printed, then cast into 18k gold.

Save this picture! Courtesy of © 2016 Estudio Guto Requena

The app is a new foray into user-generated digital fabrication, and is part of Estudio Guto Requena’s Love Project - a series of projects aimed to bridge the gap between digital technology and emotion.

Save this picture! Courtesy of © 2016 Estudio Guto Requena

The project suggests a future in which unique products will bear personal histories in ways that encourage long life cycles, thus inherently combining deeply meaningful works with sustainable design. It seeks to include the end user in the process of creation itself, as participants, thus democratizing and demystifying the use of interactive digital technologies – Estudio Guto Requena on Love Project.

Find out more about the Aura Pendant here.

News via: Estudio Guto Requena.

