A Library of Downloadable Architecture Drawings in DWG Format

Looking for some quick references or ways to spice up your drawings? Fire up Google Translate or brush the dust off your Italian to take advantage of this comprehensive vector/dwg/architecture drawing resource site! archweb provides a number of free CAD blocks, downloadable CAD plans and DWG files, for you to study or use in precedent research. From furniture to north arrows, road detailing to room layouts, the website boasts a vast collection of plans, sections and elevations for you to pick and choose from, across a variety of categories. And what’s more, many drawings come complete with closed polylines and shapes for you to fill and hatch to your heart’s content.

Check out these 20 blocks to add quick and easy details to your drawings:

For the full collection, check out archweb's index here.

