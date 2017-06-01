World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Library of Downloadable Architecture Drawings in DWG Format

A Library of Downloadable Architecture Drawings in DWG Format

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A Library of Downloadable Architecture Drawings in DWG Format
Save this picture!
A Library of Downloadable Architecture Drawings in DWG Format

Looking for some quick references or ways to spice up your drawings? Fire up Google Translate or brush the dust off your Italian to take advantage of this comprehensive vector/dwg/architecture drawing resource site! archweb provides a number of free CAD blocks, downloadable CAD plans and DWG files, for you to study or use in precedent research. From furniture to north arrows, road detailing to room layouts, the website boasts a vast collection of plans, sections and elevations for you to pick and choose from, across a variety of categories. And what’s more, many drawings come complete with closed polylines and shapes for you to fill and hatch to your heart’s content.

Check out these 20 blocks to add quick and easy details to your drawings:

Railways, Trains & Stations

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Kitchen Accessories

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Parking Lots

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Trees

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Desks

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Transportation

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Cycling & Pedestrian Paths

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Airports

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Hotels

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Closets and Clothing Storage

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Birds

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Assorted People

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Beds

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Library Reading Rooms

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

North Arrows

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Accessibility Ramps

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Chairs

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Bridges

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

Bicycle Parking

Save this picture!
via archweb
via archweb

For the full collection, check out archweb's index here

Sinks, Toilets, Shower Heads and Faucets: Downloadable Bathroom CAD Blocks

In order to support the design work of our readers, the company Porcelanosa Grupo has shared with us a series of .DWG files of its various bathroom products. The files include both 2D and 3D drawings and can be downloaded directly from this article.

Stoves, Sinks, and Refrigerators: Downloadable CAD Blocks for Kitchen Designs

In order to support the design work of our readers, the company Teka has shared with us a series of .DWG files of its various kitchen products. The files include both 2D and 3D drawings and can be downloaded directly from this article.

60 Free Cad Blocks and Drawings

The key to quick, efficient CAD modeling is to have a solid library of CAD blocks - pre-prepared sets of common objects and details that you can simply drop into your drawing as and when they are required.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Osman Bari. "A Library of Downloadable Architecture Drawings in DWG Format" 01 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872601/a-library-of-downloadable-architecture-drawings-in-dwg-format/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »