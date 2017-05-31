World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Australia
  5. PAL Design
  6. 2017
  7. NUBO / PAL Design

NUBO / PAL Design

  • 19:00 - 31 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
NUBO / PAL Design
Save this picture!
NUBO / PAL Design, © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington

© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington © Michelle Young, Amy Piddington +13

  • Design Team

    Joslyn Lam

  • Branding & Signage Design

    Frost*collective Pty

  • Client

    Little Seashell Pty
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington

From the architect. NUBO – as its meaning cloud suggests – is hard to pin down with its unlimited potential as a stimulating and inclusive play centre to encourage learning, exploration, boundless imagination. Children are respected yet always stimulated, while parents are encouraged to engage and interact with them through and through.

Save this picture!
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington

Its core spaces satiate kids’ curiosity and emphasises the concept of ‘Pure Play’ to make and create, and with facilities carefully designed and flexibly suited for children aged two to eight. Suited for children in their various stages of learning to safely and explore the entire space, the overall design takes a minimalist approach to remove unnecessary furniture and equipment - with just enough to invent their own games.

Save this picture!
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington

In turn, NUBO boasts a variety of ‘Pure Play’ spaces and activities including an extensive children’s library; a building and rooms full of Big Blue Block, MagFormers, Lego Wedo 2.0 and Kaleido Gears; a café where children can make a range of healthy dishes; and a zone for active play completed with opportunities to slide, climb and hide.

Save this picture!
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington

Equally important is to invite parents to spend quality family time together – and with plenty of interactions, too. Adults are also invited to relax and even learn alongside their kids with child-like curiosity. ‘Pure Play’, after all, means something for everyone in this well-designed space to enjoy.

Save this picture!
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
© Michelle Young, Amy Piddington
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Kindergarten Interiors Architecture Australia
Cite: "NUBO / PAL Design" 31 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872595/nubo-pal-design/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »