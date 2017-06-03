House in Yamanashi / UENOA

+30

Architects UENOA

Location Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan

Architects in Charge Yoshonori Hasegawa, Fumie Horikoshi

Area 117.89 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Satoshi Shigeta

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure Ryotaro Sakata / Ryotaro Sakata Structural Design Office More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. It is a house for young couple and three children.

This house faces new towns and old towns, because this site is at the edge of a newly developed area.

We planned that the two buildings with relevance to the new town and the old town overlapped,and we planned a staircase room between the two buildings and connected the three spaces.

This staircase room is a complex place that new towns and old towns appear in buildings

Using this complexity, we wanted to create a building that encompasses the lively life of the lively five people living in this house.