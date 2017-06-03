World
  House in Yamanashi / UENOA

House in Yamanashi / UENOA

  20:00 - 3 June, 2017
House in Yamanashi / UENOA
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

  • Architects

    UENOA

  • Location

    Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan

  • Architects in Charge

    Yoshonori Hasegawa, Fumie Horikoshi

  • Area

    117.89 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

From the architect. It is a house for young couple and three children.

This house faces new towns and old towns, because this site is at the edge of a newly developed area.

© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta
Ground Plan
Ground Plan
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

We planned that the two buildings with relevance to the new town and the old town overlapped,and we planned a staircase room between the two buildings and connected the three spaces.

© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta
1st Floor
1st Floor
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

This staircase room is a complex place that new towns and old towns appear in buildings 

© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

Using this complexity, we wanted to create a building that encompasses the lively life of the lively five people living in this house.

© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta
Cite: "House in Yamanashi / UENOA" 03 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872567/house-in-yamanashi-uenoa/>
