House in Yamanashi / UENOA

Architects
LocationYamanashi Prefecture, Japan
Architects in ChargeYoshonori Hasegawa, Fumie Horikoshi
Area117.89 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
StructureRyotaro Sakata / Ryotaro Sakata Structural Design Office
From the architect. It is a house for young couple and three children.
This house faces new towns and old towns, because this site is at the edge of a newly developed area.
We planned that the two buildings with relevance to the new town and the old town overlapped,and we planned a staircase room between the two buildings and connected the three spaces.
This staircase room is a complex place that new towns and old towns appear in buildings
Using this complexity, we wanted to create a building that encompasses the lively life of the lively five people living in this house.
