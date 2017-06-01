Klagshamn’s Equestrian Center / FOJAB arkitekter

+18

Architects FOJAB arkitekter

Location 218 51 Klagshamn, Sweden

Architects in Charge Mats Molén, Anna Laven

Area 4600.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Felix Gerlach

Clients Malmö City

From the architect. Klagshamn’s Point is located about 10 km south of Malmö and extends into the strait of Öresund. To the south, there are long sandy beaches that are excellent for horseback riding. Until recently, Klagshamn’s Riding Club was located in a former concrete plant. When Malmö City planned for a new equestrian center, it was natural to build in the same place as the concrete plant with its proximity to sandy beaches and ridges along the water. The city also chose to make the ruins of the demolished concrete plant into a park.

The siting of the buildings runs parallel to the ruins of the concrete factory. The two main buildings, stable, and riding center have distinctive, connected roof surfaces that bridge the different functions of the facility. The buildings have been positioned so that a variety of spaces are created in and around the ruins, the entrance courtyard, farm, and riding track. The houses also provide nice views of the nearby Öresund. Paddocks are located east of the ruin park.

The character of the buildings is that of open shells with clearly demarcated spaces (buildings within buildings), depending on temperature and functional requirements. Working with horses means that movements in and out of the buildings must feel natural, without a sharp border between indoors and outdoors.

Wall and ceiling materials are simple and directly linked to function and building physics. The concrete elements closest to the ground in the plinth and the wall are resistant to machines, horses, snow, rain, wind, etc. The wall and ceiling are lattice constructions in the form of columns and beams that clearly reflect the building's supporting structure. Perforated sheet metal in the facade gives several concurrent effects - natural ventilation, daylight, views in and out, and sound absorption. In addition, it is cost-effective. In particular, perforated sheet metal ensures that the moisture balance is guaranteed by natural air exchange. Robust building materials such as concrete, glue-laminated wood, and brick are resistant to the tough environment in which the facility is located and will age in a natural and beautiful way. Bricks from former buildings on the site were recycled in parts of the stable and the riding center. Besides the gravel surfaces, the ground / floor coverings are also made of wooden bricks, concrete and concrete paving stones, both inside and outside, which further enhance the blurred meeting of indoors and outdoors.