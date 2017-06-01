World
  Ministry of Development and Housing Offices / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Ministry of Development and Housing Offices / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • 03:00 - 1 June, 2017
Ministry of Development and Housing Offices / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Architects

    Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

  • Location

    Calle Pablo Picasso, 41018 Sevilla, Spain

  • Design Team

    José Ortiz, Blanca Sánchez, Héctor Salcedo, Daniel Rodríguez, Rodrigo Ruiz, , Alejandro Álvarez, Rodrigo Ruiz, Guillermo Torres, Rocío de Vicente, Miguel Velasco

  • Area

    41393.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Structure

    Tedeco Ingenieros, JG Ingenieros

  • Client

    Dirección General de Patrimonio
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

From the architect. The project aims to provide a certain uniqueness and public character to the future headquarters of two government ministries, without lessening the required functional efficiency of a standard office building.

Sketch. Image Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Sketch. Image Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Model
Model
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

A homogeneous open hall of 12.40 metres, without intermediate columns, ideal for an administrative use, gives shape to the building bodies of eight intertwined floors, creating a singular figure.

Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

The building, which extends out to the perimeter of the site, defines the alignments of the streets without prejudicing neighbouring buildings.

Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

The long perimeter lighting constitutes a continuous and modulated facade that, when folded, creates open and wooded spaces with masses of citrus trees. Above the eight floors a pitched roof provides space for the installations. The changing profile and volumes should give the building a uniqueness appropriate for its public nature.

Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

The 12.40 m width of the open hall allows for the inclusion of both modular offices and offices open to one side and the other of a central circulation. Each floor can be flexibly organized. The fixed cores are positioned at the intersection of the elements, thereby absorbing the geometrical irregularities at the crossings of the different alignments. At these points are placed the cores of vertical circulation, the toilets and a meeting room. 

Offices Floor Plan Type
Offices Floor Plan Type

Circulations will be continuous and focused on the work areas. The layout of offices and open work areas will be arranged flexibly depending on the needs of each service or of each momentin the life of the building.

Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Courtesy of Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
