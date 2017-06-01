ARV Office / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Architects Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Location Valencia, Spain

Project Architects Fran Silvestre, Fran Ayala, Vicente Picó

Interior Designer Alfaro Hofmann

Area 626.0 m2

Collaborating Architects Maria Masià, Estefanía Soriano, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Santiago Dueña, David Sastre, Ricardo Candela, Sevak Asatrián, Álvaro Olivares, Esther Sanchís, Eduardo Sancho, Rubén March, José Manuel Arnao, Gemma Aparici, Giuseppe Felici

Project Manager Carlos García, Ángel Fito More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

From the architect. The project consists in the implementation of customer service offices. They are located in a commercial premise in the centre of the city with a complex geometry, full of turns and structural elements that interfere in the understanding of the space.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

In order to organize the interior space and make its functioning effective, the turns are regularised by linked orthogonal geometries. Every one of the regular spaces are assigned to a different part of the programme. Each regular room is defined and distinguished from the contiguous rooms by the use of different tonalities, which go from white to different shades of gray. The ceilings are thus turned into a sort of signage that defines the various uses. The indirect lighting placed in the ceiling reinforces this idea and allowes the use of light fixtures whose length provides service to every workspace. The activity is concentrated in the first two meters of height. The office is organized and disorganized with the daily work, while the ceiling remains always ordered.

In the access sequence, the furniture incorporates the technology and informs the people waiting. This furniture hides in its interior the structure of the existing building. The main staircase connects the customer service area with the offices in the upper floor. The unified design of the facade, with horizontal aluminum elements, allowes the ventilation of the building installations and makes the space comfortable.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

In this way, the office transforms into a surprise full of anamorphosis and optical illusions that help us understand the functioning of the building.