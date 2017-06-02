World
Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

House Sher / Eftychis Architects

  • 02:00 - 2 June, 2017
House Sher / Eftychis Architects
House Sher / Eftychis Architects, Courtesy of Eftychis Architects
  • Architects

    Eftychis Architects

  • Location

    Johannesburg, South Africa

  • Architect in Charge

    Emilio Eftychis

  • Area

    554.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of Eftychis Architects
From the architect. House is defined along an axis which separates the living areas on the south side and the Gym and guest bedroom on the north.

Courtesy of Eftychis Architects
The linear axis is pronounced by a tower-like lobby and ends with a natural filtered eco-pool as the focal point. Concrete and facebrick walls flank the space from which a steel staircase hangs from steel dowels defined by the meandering skylight above.

Courtesy of Eftychis Architects
The overhanging bedrooms above create covered ,outdoor and shaded spaces below. Large glazed sliding doors and black terrazzo floors throughout expose the interior spaces into a seamless veranda and covered patio which lends itself perfectly to the outdoor lifestyle of South Africa.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
First floor plan
First floor plan

The materials (steel, concrete and facebrick ) remain honest in their form allowing the building to age gracefully in time.

Courtesy of Eftychis Architects
The sculpted structural concrete pillars and beams and elegant steel pilotis (gestural in their form and function) ,delicately "carry “ the bedrooms above.

Courtesy of Eftychis Architects
Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses South Africa
