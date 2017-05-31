World
Bruksgården / Petra Gipp Arkitektur

  • 13:00 - 31 May, 2017
Bruksgården / Petra Gipp Arkitektur
Bruksgården / Petra Gipp Arkitektur, © Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman

© Åke E :son Lindman © Åke E :son Lindman © Åke E :son Lindman © Åke E :son Lindman +18

  • Architects

    Petra Gipp Arkitektur

  • Location

    Höganäs, Sweden

  • Project Team

    Petra Gipp, Jonas Hesse, Maria Videgård, Malin Heyman, Kalle Hjalmarsson, Maria Cagnoli, Marco Nathansohn.

  • Landscape architects

    Ulf Nordfjell

  • Area

    1700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Åke E :son Lindman

  • Structural engineer

    Ingvar Ekholm, Paragon

  • Ventilation and Sanitation

    Göran Peterson VVS-Byrån

  • Electrics

    Åke Larsson Tyréns

  • Acoustics

    Lennart Nilsson LN Akustikmiljö

  • Project manager

    Rickard Klener, A-konsult

  • Clients

    Lindéngruppen
© Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman

From the architect. Bruksgården is located in an area that is classified as being of national interest, where the main building and its wings are considered to be of the highest cultural value.

© Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman

 With the extensive conversion and addition, great care and consideration has been given to this historically valuable environment, both in terms of the building itself and its surroundings – the town, the square, and the garden. The physical structure of the city block has been returned to its original form, making it possible for the public nature of Gruvtorget (Mining Square) to partially survive, even though most of the former public buildings have been converted into housing. The relationship with the surrounding town is important – this is where the architecture is allowed to create the conditions for the integration of new additions, and in do doing so, it enriches the contemporary urban landscape, while paying respect to all layers of time - past, present and future.

© Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman

The extension, an interpretation of the longhouse, has been deliberately designed for a contemporary impression. The addition is a coherent sculptural structure in brick and cast concrete, with obvious impressed and protruding sections. The project is based on tactile materials that are possible to work with in a sculptural way.

© Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman
Model
Model
© Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman

 A central aspect of the project is the art, which integrates the inner and outer sequence of the rooms, floorplan and organisation in a conscious way. The art helps to understand the connection between the rooms and how they take hold of one other, between the older and contemporary layers of time. The art can, like another layer, define place, room, connection, as well as program and organisation in a way that corresponds to the human act of laying claim to a place, or inhabiting a space.

© Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman
Section BB
Section BB
© Åke E :son Lindman
© Åke E :son Lindman
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
