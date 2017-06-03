SLA Wins Competition to Design a New Cultural Landscape in Denmark

Danish-based landscape architects SLA have won a competition to develop The New Hedeland Nature Park – a 1,500-hectare cultural landscape near the historical city of Roskilde, Denmark. The winning proposal challenges the common idea of the conventional “culture house” as it is moved out in the open without walls and roofs, making participating accessible for everyone. The winning design also seeks to complement the area's unique nature and 10,000 years of cultural history into one coherent concept, creating new space for co-creation, interaction, and awareness.

Hedeland is a former gravel pit surrounded by a characteristic hilly dead ice-topography covered with diverse vegetation. Through strategic alterations, SLA’s landscape development creates an undulating activity landscape that enhances, dramatizes and organizes the area’s physical expression and narrative. The new cultural landscape is developed and created by and for the people who come visit, making The New Hedeland a changeable gathering place that constantly evolves and offers new diverse experiences with each visit.

In our development plan nature and culture strengthen each other in a landscape that frames, stages and reinforce the existing qualities. Visitors are given a unique opportunity to form and develop the landscape and engage themselves in new communities. Thus, our proposal not only conveys important cultural history, it ensures a long-lasting development rooted in communities which adds a new social layer to the cultural landscape - Rasmus Astrup, partner at SLA.

SLA’s design transforms the site’s topography through enhancing changes in height within its landscape. Existing holes from the gravel pits are dug deeper, flat fields become mountains, and a new connecting trail will take visitors through the area's key points of interest. The wildness of nature is preserved and reinforced and communities and companies are invited actively through a collaborative process that makes The New Hedeland a scene for communal life, volunteerism and a new perspective towards nature.

Location Maglehøjgårdsvej 6, 2640 Hedehusene, Denmark

Collaborators Johansen Skovsted, 2+1, Realize, Morten DD

Client Greve, Roskilde, Høje-Taastrup and Realdania

Project Year 2017