World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Residential, Monumental, Gregarious and Bucolic Scales of Lucio Costa's Brasilia

The Residential, Monumental, Gregarious and Bucolic Scales of Lucio Costa's Brasilia

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Residential, Monumental, Gregarious and Bucolic Scales of Lucio Costa's Brasilia
Save this picture!
The Residential, Monumental, Gregarious and Bucolic Scales of Lucio Costa's Brasilia, Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França
Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França

"What characterizes and gives meaning to Brasilia is a game of three scales... the residential or everyday scale... the so-called monumental scale, in which man acquires a collective dimension; the urbanistic expression of a new concept of nobility... Finally the gregarious scale, in which dimensions and space are deliberately reduced and concentrated in order to create a climate conducive to grouping... We can also add another fourth scale, the bucolic scale of open areas intended for lakeside retreats or weekends in the countryside." - Lucio Costa in an interview with Jornal do Brasil, November 8, 1961.

Photographer Joana França shared with us an impressive series of aerial photographs of the national capital of Brazil, Brasilia. The photoset is divided into four sub-series each presenting a scale: residential, monumental, gregarious and bucolic.

Residential Scale

Save this picture!
Residential Scale. Image © Joana França
Residential Scale. Image © Joana França

Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França Residential Scale. Image © Joana França +79

Monumental Scale

Save this picture!
Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França
Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França

Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França Monumental Scale. Image © Joana França +79

Gregarious Scale

Save this picture!
Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França
Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França

Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França Gregarious Scale. Image © Joana França +79

Bucolic Scale

Save this picture!
Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França
Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França

Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França Bucolic Scale. Image © Joana França +79

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "The Residential, Monumental, Gregarious and Bucolic Scales of Lucio Costa's Brasilia" [Escalas de Brasília, pelas lentes de Joana França ] 31 May 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872496/the-residential-monumental-gregarious-and-bucolic-scales-of-lucio-costas-brasilia/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »