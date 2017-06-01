World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. CALL FOR PAPERS International Symposium: Women in Architecture

CALL FOR PAPERS International Symposium: Women in Architecture

  • 19:30 - 1 June, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
CALL FOR PAPERS International Symposium: Women in Architecture
Save this picture!
CALL FOR PAPERS International Symposium: Women in Architecture, DEARQ II international Symposium: Women in architecture
DEARQ II international Symposium: Women in architecture

Proposal deadline: June 15, 2017
Conference date: October 31st- November 1st.

We are pleased to inform you that DEARQ Journal of Architecture, adscribed to Universidad de los Andes, Colombia, is organizing an International Symposium, and preparing a special issue on the role of women in architecture across the globe and in Colombia.

Authors of full‐length papers, research-in-progress papers and case studies relating to women in architecture, are invited to submit proposals for 15 minute papers for the International Symposium organized by the indexed and peer reviewed Journal of Architecture dearq from Universidad de los Andes.

With local, regional, and global contributions - in Spanish, English and Portuguese - Journal of Architecture dearq is presenting a call for papers to enrich the discussion about women in architecture today. We are looking for contributions on a range of topics including: the status of women in architecture schools and in the profession; obstacles created by the glass ceiling and the sticky floor phenomena; women’s / feminist architecture organizations; conferences on women in architecture; historical involvement of women in the practice; the current state of scholarship with regard to women and gender in the discipline; women’s contributions in fields beyond architectural design; gender-based design; and feminist theory.

Important Deadlines:
June 15, 2017: Last date for submitting abstracts. Submissions will be evaluated by an appointed Committee composed by dearq representatives.

June 30, 2017: Notification of paper’s acceptance to authors.

August 30, 2017: Last date for complete papers meant for oral presentations.

31st of October, 2017 - November 1st, 2017: International Symposium: Women in Architecture, Mario Laserna Auditorium, Universidad de los Andes, Bogotá, Colombia.

More information: dearq.uniandes.edu.co / dearq@uniandes.edu.co

Download the information related to this event here.

  • Title

    CALL FOR PAPERS International Symposium: Women in Architecture

  • Type

    Symposium

  • Organizers

    Dearq Journal

  • From

    June 15, 2017 12:00 AM

  • Until

    June 15, 2017 12:00 AM

  • Venue

    Bogota, Colombia

  • Address

    Universidad de los Andes
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "CALL FOR PAPERS International Symposium: Women in Architecture" 01 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872491/call-for-papers-international-symposium-women-in-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »