Fortress House / CSO Arquitectura

-
Architects
-
LocationZamora, España
-
Architect in ChargeJavier de Antón Freile
-
Area189.51 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
-
RiggerJavier Vega
-
StructureFernando San Hipólito
-
CollaboratorRaúl Olivare
-
ConstructorConstrucciones P. Sánchez S.L.
From the architect. The building is inspired by the traditional Casa-Patio (courtyard house). It is enclosed by a fenced wall as if it were a medieval wall generating an introspective space. Three courtyards (entrance, day area and sleeping area) organize the interior disposition of the building in the plot site in the shape of a T.
The one-story building is organized in three zones, joined by a distributor in the central area of the T. One in the left longitudinal part with the day dependences, another one in the right longitudinal part where the office is and a third one in the transversal part for the sleeping places.
The constructive system is reflected in the exterior with a first layer of plastered walls, over which a structure of wooden beams and joists is supported; they open and compose the elevations. Over the wooden structure a garden roof is supported with low consuming covering plants that have both an aesthetic and energetic efficiency functions.
