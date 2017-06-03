World
Fortress House / CSO Arquitectura

  • 05:00 - 3 June, 2017
Fortress House / CSO Arquitectura, © Esaú Acosta
© Esaú Acosta

  • Rigger

    Javier Vega

  • Structure

    Fernando San Hipólito

  • Collaborator

    Raúl Olivare

  • Constructor

    Construcciones P. Sánchez S.L.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Raúl Olivares
© Raúl Olivares

From the architect. The building is inspired by the traditional Casa-Patio (courtyard house). It is enclosed by a fenced wall as if it were a medieval wall generating an introspective space. Three courtyards (entrance, day area and sleeping area) organize the interior disposition of the building in the plot site in the shape of a T. 

© Esaú Acosta
© Esaú Acosta

The one-story building is organized in three zones, joined by a distributor in the central area of the T. One in the left longitudinal part with the day dependences, another one in the right longitudinal part where the office is and a third one in the transversal part for the sleeping places. 

© Esaú Acosta
© Esaú Acosta
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Esaú Acosta
© Esaú Acosta

The constructive system is reflected in the exterior with a first layer of plastered walls, over which a structure of wooden beams and joists is supported; they open and compose the elevations. Over the wooden structure a garden roof is supported with low consuming covering plants that have both an aesthetic and energetic efficiency functions.

© Esaú Acosta
© Esaú Acosta
