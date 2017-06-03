Fortress House / CSO Arquitectura

+27

Architects CSO Arquitectura

Location Zamora, España

Architect in Charge Javier de Antón Freile

Area 189.51 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Esaú Acosta, Raúl Olivares

Manufacturers Loading...

Rigger Javier Vega

Structure Fernando San Hipólito

Collaborator Raúl Olivare

Constructor Construcciones P. Sánchez S.L. More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The building is inspired by the traditional Casa-Patio (courtyard house). It is enclosed by a fenced wall as if it were a medieval wall generating an introspective space. Three courtyards (entrance, day area and sleeping area) organize the interior disposition of the building in the plot site in the shape of a T.

The one-story building is organized in three zones, joined by a distributor in the central area of the T. One in the left longitudinal part with the day dependences, another one in the right longitudinal part where the office is and a third one in the transversal part for the sleeping places.

The constructive system is reflected in the exterior with a first layer of plastered walls, over which a structure of wooden beams and joists is supported; they open and compose the elevations. Over the wooden structure a garden roof is supported with low consuming covering plants that have both an aesthetic and energetic efficiency functions.