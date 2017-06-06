Expo 2016 Antalya Observation Tower / Nita Architects

+27

Architects Nita Architects

Location Cihadiye Mahallesi, Serik Cd., 07112 Aksu/Antalya, Turkey

Architects in Charge Serdar Kızıltaş, Z. Melike Atay Kızıltaş

Area 1700.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Gürkan Akay

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Team Serdar Kızıltaş, Zeynep Melike Atay Kızıltaş

Project Team Zeynep Hacıhanefioğlu

Consultation Mehmet Keresteci (Mechanical Engineer), Gökhan Güvendiksoy (Facade Consultant)

Facade Engineering Metal Yapı

Mechanical Engineer TSO

Electrical Engineer KEY More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Major structure of the iconic tower was focused on representing EXPO 2016 and a design to symbolize Antalya.

ANTALYA

At the heart of Mediterranean, Antalya carries the trace of ancient history surrounded with a splendid natural beauty. With a prospective climatic state and an average temperature of 35°C and 300 day a year being sunshine, Antalya becomes one of the vibrant touristic city in the world.

EXPO 2016 ANTALYA

Focused on botanic, EXPO 2016 Antalya along with the motto “A green life for future generation” adopted the theme as “Flowers and Children”. Along with its motto and the theme a master plan layout was drawn on an area of 1,100,000 m² (110 h). According to the functional layout the location was seeking for an iconic Tower to represent the event. An architecture competition was opened to design the tower.

IDEA

Initial idea was focused on a symbolic tower to represent the theme “Flower and Children” and to merge with the given master plan for the event. And a goal was set to reveal the traces of Antalya with strong yet modest lines.

PROGRAM

The tower features a circular view deck with a 360° view giving a splendid vista of EXPO site and the beauty of Antalya floods on the background. Placed on 101m above ground level the deck allocates indoor and outdoor spaces for the visitors by allocating a space of 1500 m².

CIRCULATION

Three vertical circulation placed on equal distance carries the major function of panoramic elevator, fire exit and a service elevator.

FORM FOLLOWS FUNCTION

Three major circulations merges with three open petals enclosing viewer deck at the peak, indicates the well-known Hadrian’s gate in Antalya.

SYMBOL OF THE CITY

Major structure of the iconic tower was focused on representing EXPO 2016 and to design to symbolize Antalya.

SOLAR HEAT PROTECTION

The convex formation on the upper level facade controls vertical forceful sun rays and works as a sunshade.

PERFORATED ALUMINIUM FAÇADE

Perforated grids controls sunlight penetration into the façade.

OPEN AND CLOSED VIEW DECKS

View deck usage was focused on various season and weather conditions. The tower opens a wide open deck on +101.40 level, while forming an open roof top view deck with a splendid vista. The spaces deep volume spaces below roof top, are brighten with the openings brought up on the view deck floor. The Aluminium structure forms the façade skin and controls day light into the space.