World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Turkey
  5. Nita Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Expo 2016 Antalya Observation Tower / Nita Architects

Expo 2016 Antalya Observation Tower / Nita Architects

  • 19:00 - 6 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Expo 2016 Antalya Observation Tower / Nita Architects
Save this picture!
Expo 2016 Antalya Observation Tower / Nita Architects, © Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

© Gürkan Akay © Gürkan Akay © Gürkan Akay © Gürkan Akay +27

  • Architects

    Nita Architects

  • Location

    Cihadiye Mahallesi, Serik Cd., 07112 Aksu/Antalya, Turkey

  • Architects in Charge

    Serdar Kızıltaş, Z. Melike Atay Kızıltaş

  • Area

    1700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Gürkan Akay

  • Design Team

    Serdar Kızıltaş, Zeynep Melike Atay Kızıltaş 

  • Project Team

    Zeynep Hacıhanefioğlu 

  • Consultation

    Mehmet Keresteci (Mechanical Engineer), Gökhan Güvendiksoy (Facade Consultant)

  • Facade Engineering

    Metal Yapı 

  • Mechanical Engineer

    TSO 

  • Electrical Engineer

    KEY
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

From the architect. Major structure of the iconic tower was focused on representing EXPO 2016 and a design to symbolize Antalya.

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

ANTALYA
At the heart of Mediterranean, Antalya carries the trace of ancient history surrounded with a splendid natural beauty. With a prospective climatic state and an average temperature of 35°C and 300 day a year being sunshine, Antalya becomes one of the vibrant touristic city in the world.

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

EXPO 2016 ANTALYA
Focused on botanic, EXPO 2016 Antalya along with the motto “A green life for future generation” adopted the theme as “Flowers and Children”. Along with its motto and the theme a master plan layout was drawn on an area of 1,100,000 m² (110 h). According to the functional layout the location was seeking for an iconic Tower to represent the event. An architecture competition was opened to design the tower.

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

IDEA 
Initial idea was focused on a symbolic tower to represent the theme “Flower and Children” and to merge with the given master plan for the event. And a goal was set to reveal the traces of Antalya with strong yet modest lines.

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

PROGRAM 
The tower features a circular view deck with a 360° view giving a splendid vista of EXPO site and the beauty of Antalya floods on the background. Placed on 101m above ground level the deck allocates indoor and outdoor spaces for the visitors by allocating a space of 1500 m².

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

CIRCULATION
Three vertical circulation placed on equal distance carries the major function of panoramic elevator, fire exit and a service elevator.

Save this picture!
Roof Floor Plan
Roof Floor Plan

FORM FOLLOWS FUNCTION
Three major circulations merges with three open petals enclosing viewer deck at the peak, indicates the well-known Hadrian’s gate in Antalya.

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

SYMBOL OF THE CITY 
Major structure of the iconic tower was focused on representing EXPO 2016 and to design to symbolize Antalya.

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

SOLAR HEAT PROTECTION
The convex formation on the upper level facade controls vertical forceful sun rays and works as a sunshade.

Save this picture!
© Gürkan Akay
© Gürkan Akay

PERFORATED ALUMINIUM FAÇADE
Perforated grids controls sunlight penetration into the façade.

OPEN AND CLOSED VIEW DECKS 
View deck usage was focused on various season and weather conditions. The tower opens a wide open deck on +101.40 level, while forming an open roof top view deck with a splendid vista. The spaces deep volume spaces below roof top, are brighten with the openings brought up on the view deck floor. The Aluminium structure forms the façade skin and controls day light into the space.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Space Watching Tower Turkey
Cite: "Expo 2016 Antalya Observation Tower / Nita Architects" 06 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/872444/expo-2016-antalya-observation-tower-nita-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »