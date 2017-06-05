World
  DrySuit Building / Jorge Bartolo - Arquitectura

DrySuit Building / Jorge Bartolo - Arquitectura

  15:00 - 5 June, 2017
DrySuit Building / Jorge Bartolo - Arquitectura
© José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos
From the architect. The Fitness Centre design explores the integration of low-cost materials and delivers alternative programmatic answers. Built with a Light steel structure and natural cork cladding, allows a quick execution and integration into the landscape.

© José Campos
The mixture of textures mimics the surrounding nature generated the experience in the landscape. Slight variations on shape created by small twisting of curved surfaces, alongside with the rhythm created by the vertical elements, melt forms with context. The architects liked the fact that the fabrication process of the floor, as a sustainable approach, enhances the overall atmosphere.

© José Campos
Plan
© José Campos
Melting textures from natural surrounding became the key issue to deliver inside a budget window. The excavation material became the inner pavement and was fabricated “on site”.

© José Campos
The Same way the waterproof suit keeps dry and safe in an hostile environment, cork panels played as a second skin and saves the project by using an economic, environmental water free construction method.

© José Campos
Cite: "DrySuit Building / Jorge Bartolo - Arquitectura" 05 Jun 2017. ArchDaily.
