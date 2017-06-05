DrySuit Building / Jorge Bartolo - Arquitectura

+26

From the architect. The Fitness Centre design explores the integration of low-cost materials and delivers alternative programmatic answers. Built with a Light steel structure and natural cork cladding, allows a quick execution and integration into the landscape.

The mixture of textures mimics the surrounding nature generated the experience in the landscape. Slight variations on shape created by small twisting of curved surfaces, alongside with the rhythm created by the vertical elements, melt forms with context. The architects liked the fact that the fabrication process of the floor, as a sustainable approach, enhances the overall atmosphere.

Melting textures from natural surrounding became the key issue to deliver inside a budget window. The excavation material became the inner pavement and was fabricated “on site”.

The Same way the waterproof suit keeps dry and safe in an hostile environment, cork panels played as a second skin and saves the project by using an economic, environmental water free construction method.