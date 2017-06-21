Learn About Seismic Design of Wooden Buildings With These Online Resources

Save this picture! Two Rocking CLT Wall Configurations. Image Courtesy of reThink Wood

With the aim of raising awareness and expanding knowledge about the advantages of wood in the built environment, reThink Wood has created an online library that collects a series of articles, reports, studies and videos that can be freely accessed right now.

Here we have 5 outstanding resources related to seismic design and performance, which can help you solve this issue on your next project.

"Seismic loading is a concern in many areas of the world. Research and building code developments have demonstrated that wood structures can meet or exceed even the most demanding seismic design requirements. In this video, experts discuss how the light weight of wood compared to other building materials allows for a reduced horizontal force in seismic events."[Watch the Full Video]

Save this picture! Wood Meets Seismic Design Requirements. Image Courtesy of reThink Wood

"Mass timber is an attractive alternative to nonrenewable materials such as concrete and steel. High rise timber buildings have not been built in high seismic areas due to lack of ductile lateral force resisting systems that can have large seismic force reduction factors. Seismically resilient, lateral systems for tall timber buildings can be created by combining cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels with post-tensioned (PT) self-centering technology. The concept features a system of stacked CLT walls where particular stories are equipped to rock against the above and below floor diaphragms through PT connections and are supplemented with mild steel U-shaped flexural plate energy dissipation devices (UFPs)." [Read More]

Save this picture! Seismic Design and Testing of Rocking Cross Laminated Timber Walls. Image Courtesy of reThink Wood

"This paper presents recent progress in the development of seismic performance factors for cross-laminated timber (CLT) systems in the United States. A brief overview of some of other systematic studies conducted in Europe, North America, and Japan is also provided. The FEMA P695 methodology is briefly described and selected results from connector testing and CLT wall testing are discussed. Shear and uplift tests were performed on generic angle brackets to quantify their behavior. CLT walls with these connectors were then tested investigate the influence of various parameters on wall component performance." [Read More]

Save this picture! Developing Seismic Performance Factors For Cross Laminated Timber In The United States. Image Courtesy of reThink Wood

"The overall aim of this report is to assess the earthquake resistance on the basis of calculating the seismic design of building erected in solid timber construction. Thus, a detailed analysis of the sample building focusing on the instantaneous seismic design situation and using the currently valid standard. In the context of assessing the earthquake resistance of a building, it is also highly interesting to analyze the control of the regular criteria in plane and evaluation due to their significant importance to the calculation." [Read More]

Save this picture! Combination of the structural assemblies shown in the cross section. Image Courtesy of reThink Wood

"Although CLT has been in existence as a panelized building material for close to 20 years, construction using CLT was not truly widespread until about a decade ago. After the early 2000s, CLT construction began to see a significant increase in Europe, partially because of its ability to enable taller buildings (e.g., close to 10 stories) using a sustainable material. On the other hand, the research and understanding of panelized CLT as a lateral-force-resisting system in high seismic regions was limited compared to other lateral structural systems." [Read More]

Save this picture! Road map for building tall CLT buildings in the United States by 2020. Image Courtesy of reThink Wood

